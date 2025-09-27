Parents Promised Their Old Car To One Child But Gave It To His Sibling Instead, And Now He’s Wondering If Confronting Them Would Make Him The Bad Guy

There’s nothing worse than when your parents promise you something important, and then turn around and hand it to your sibling instead.

WIBTA If I Confronted My Parents About Giving My Brother Their Car Recently, my parents told me that after my dad bought a new car, I (27 y/o) would get his used one since they’ve already given my sibling (25 y/o) two cars in the past. It would’ve helped me a lot since my own car recently gave out. I really loved my old car. I bought it while I was in the military and drove it home when I got out. It’s the longest I’ve ever owned a vehicle, and I took it on so many adventures. Losing it was hard. A “new” car would’ve helped me move on. I live in a big city and manage with public transit and borrowing my roommate’s bike, but most of my friends and family (including my parents) live about 25 miles away in the suburbs, which aren’t accessible by public transit. Winters here in the Midwest can get brutal, and a car would’ve made a big difference.

Last week, my parents picked up my roommate and me from work in a new car. I asked about the old one, and my dad said my brother is using it because his van broke down, and let me know that we would be sharing it. I didn’t say anything, but I was upset for several reasons. First, they promised me the car, and this broke my trust. Second, telling me this in front of my roommate was inappropriate. And then there’s the fact that they’ve already given my sibling two cars. The first was our old high school car, which I didn’t contest when I left for the military because I wanted them to have a car for senior year. My sibling totaled it while they were doing their hair in the mirror. To their credit, they took better care of the second car until it finally gave out.

But also, sharing a car with someone you don’t live with is just impractical especially since they live far from me, and it takes over an hour to get to them by public transit. And when their lease ends, they’re likely moving to a location I can’t reach without a car. Financially, they’re in a better place than I am. They lived with our parents longer and had most of their expenses covered, which allowed them to save a lot more. They have never had to buy a car or pay for insurance. Meanwhile, I’ve already bought and gone through five used cars and paid for my own insurance. I love my family and have a good relationship with them, especially my siblings, which is why it’s so out of place that this is happening. I already made plans to meet with them on Friday, so would I be in the wrong if I confronted them over this? AITA?

