Pet Store Employee Went Out Of His Way To Help A Struggling Customer, So He Created A Moment Of Genuine Relief And Gratitude That Neither Would Forget

Made a grown man cry today So I work at a pet store; my family owns it. We do boarding, daycare, training, grooming, and retail. I had a regular come in a few months back. He wasn’t doing too well financially since becoming disabled.

He brought in his dog for grooming, and I noticed he had a large number of fleas. I called and informed him. I let him know that I would give his other dog a flea bath for cheap so he could take care of it.

Once he got there, he tried to pay with a CareCredit card that the state had given him. Unfortunately, we don’t take that card. So he gave me his card information so I could charge him when he got paid. I sent him home with some flea and tick topical we sell over the counter.

Well, the day came for me to run his card. He called me to remind me. I thanked him, got off the phone, and didn’t charge him. Today, he called, realizing he hadn’t been charged. I told him I didn’t plan on charging him and was happy to be able to help. He couldn’t talk for a bit, trying to compose himself.

I got off the phone knowing I had made someone’s day better. I know how hard it can be living on disability—my mom is on it. Sometimes even the littlest of things can help.

