Restaurant Forgot $4 Worth Of Sauce For His Party And Then Charged Him For Them, So He Bought Them One By One On His Credit Card In Revenge

Petty revenge is all about making things right, even if it’s something most people would brush over.

In this case, a man decided he wouldn’t let a restaurant take a single cent from him that he didn’t actually owe them.

Let’s read the whole story and see what he did.

Chicken restaurant, we’ll call it “Zachsbees,” forgot my sauce then charged me $.25/each when I went back to get it. Every year my wife and I put on an employee appreciation day for our small business. I encourage them to bring family, and we rent a large pavilion at a local park. Usually ends up being about 50 people.

That’s nice, but this year they would have a surprise.

I usually hire it to be catered, but this year I spent more on the rental (location) and less on the food. This idea seemed to be preferred. So I pre ordered, via phone, Zachsbees. The order total was nearly $300. I got all the way across town and realized there was only one bag of sauce, there should have been two.

Uh-oh. He had to do something.

So I go back, and to my surprise, they decide to charge me $.25 per sauce. I was missing 16. I explained to the cashier, and then again to the assistant manager, that I had already paid, but the sauce had been forgotten.

It didn’t have to be a big deal, but it became one.

They demanded I pay the $4 or kick rocks. So, knowing credit card companies charge a minimum fee to the merchant, I spent the next half hour buying sauce on my credit card, waiting 3 minutes between each transaction so the charges couldn’t be merged. One sauce at a time. I got my sauce, and it cost them way more than the sauce price.

If “petty revenge” had a poster child, it would be him holding two bags of sauce.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

