Restaurant Worker Talked About How He Used To Trick Customers Into Thinking Their Food Was Fresh

A man named Dom who has made a living working in restaurants got real with TikTok viewers and told them about the dishonest method he was taught at a job about how to fool customers into thinking that their food in to-go orders was fresh.

Dom told viewers, “What’s the weirdest thing a company has trained you to do in the past? And I’m not talking about normal stuff like, ‘We used to close five minutes early like we’re crazy.’ I’m talking about stuff that even when you were being trained for it, you were like, ‘Oh, that’s gotta be illegal.'”

He said that he previously worked at a nice restaurant chain and his job was to train to-go workers.

He explained, “It’s one of those restaurants where you want to sit down and enjoy the experience. But people ordered to-go, nonetheless.”

Dom said the kitchen staff “could not get their **** together” and that they made to-go orders an hour early, which customers obviously wouldn’t like.

The TikTokker said that the restaurant had a policy of not remaking any food, so, as you can imagine, a lot of customers weren’t happy.

Dom said that the regional manager of the restaurant chain came up with a sketchy idea instead of actually retraining the kitchen staff.

Dom explained, “Just say ‘perfect timing’ when they come in the door, and we’re gonna replace the clear lid with a lid you can’t see through. So that’ll give them the illusion that their food is fresh, just cooked, so they won’t check.”

He asked, “Why was that the solution?”

That’s a good question…

Here’s the video.

@talkswithdom they also had a “no remakes” policy so you can guess how that went ♬ original sound – talkswithdom

Food lovers aren’t gonna like the sound of this…

