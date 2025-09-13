Retail Worker Thought It Was Just Another Day, But Then A Stranger Bought An Elderly Man A Suitcase For His First Trip Home In Twenty Years

Every once in a while, retail work delivers a moment that makes all the long hours and difficult customers worth it.

7 years and the only good story that’s has ever come out of working retail happened to me 2 days ago. I work in a travel goods store. There were a few customers browsing around the store, no one needed any help at the moment, so I was just standing by the front desk. A customer came in, an elderly man with a deep Haitian accent and okay English. He came up to me and said that he wasn’t looking to buy today, but he was planning on visiting family in Haiti that he hasn’t seen in over 20 years. He said that he had been saving up money for a while and finally started planning his trip, albeit still a few months away. He just wanted something inexpensive for one trip. So I pointed him in the right direction, and he told me he was going to look around.

As I walked away, another customer (a younger guy in what looked like a pretty expensive suit) waved me down and started asking me some questions about some high-end brands. After about 15 minutes of talking to this other man, the Haitian man walked over and said something along the lines of “I’m sorry to interrupt, but thank you for the help. I’m not ready to buy it yet, but I’ll come back in a few months when I have all of my trip money together.” The man in the suit then asked him what suitcase he was looking at. The Haitian man pointed to the cheapest one we had in front of the store for $20. Suitman said, “You don’t want those. They don’t last very long the way the airlines throw stuff around. How about one of these?” and he walked over to a mid-range $70 suitcase.

The Haitian man laughed a little and said, “I can’t afford those!” Suitman blew my mind and said, “Don’t worry about that, I will pay for it.” The Haitian man kinda laughed it off, thinking it was a joke or something, or maybe he misunderstood. Even I was a bit skeptical. But Suitman insisted he was serious, handed me his credit card, and said to let him pick out a color.

The Haitian man reluctantly picked up a suitcase and walked over to the desk with me. He practically burst into tears when the credit card went through. After some handshaking and many thank yous, the Haitian man left. Suitman proceeded to buy $600 worth of luggage for himself and his family. Not only was it one of my biggest sales ever, it was also the biggest random act of kindness I had ever seen in my life. After working in retail for so long, this is something I will never forget.

