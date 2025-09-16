Server Ignored Couple For 25 Minutes While Scrolling On Her Phone, So He Left Without Tipping After A $200 Meal

Nothing can ruin a night out faster than bad service.

So, what would you do if you were celebrating a big occasion and were ignored for nearly half an hour while your server scrolled on her phone? Would you let it slide and go on about your night? Or would you teach her a lesson by not tipping?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact predicament and chooses the latter. Here’s the full scoop.

Staff forgot about us, I didn’t tip My wife and I went to a nice place for a celebratory dinner. The bill was ~$200. The hostess showed us to our table, then the server brought us water and took our drink order. The place was pretty quiet, with maybe 8-10 other patrons. 15 minutes went by, so I went to try to find our server. I didn’t see her, but I mentioned to the hostess that we were ready to order if she could find our server.

As it turns out, she wasn’t busy at all.

Fast-forward 10 more minutes, and I went back to the front desk and found our server and the hostess scrolling on their phones in silence. I said, “Excuse me, we are ready to order when you’re ready.” They both jumped out of their skins and tucked their phones away. The server came and took our order, and the night proceeded normally after that. Given that we waited 25 minutes to order our food (and also didn’t get our drinks until after we ordered food), and I knew what the server was actually doing in the meantime, I decided not to tip. AITA?

Yikes! That does sound like some bad service.

