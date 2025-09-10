She And Her Sister Both Inherited Money, But Her Sister Wants It All To Pay Her Husband’s Medical Bills

It’s so cool living in a country where “will I be able to stay alive?” is a question answerable only by whether or not you have tens of thousands stored away in your bank account.

It leads to tons of fun situations.

In this story, though, it’s not the only culprit.

There’s also a lot of shortsighted nonsense going on.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to pay for my sister’s husband’s surgery with my inheritance/college money? Context: My sister (F27) and I (18F) lost our dad a year ago. He was my only parent, mom was never in mine or my sister’s life. Dad left money (inheritance) for me and sister and she used her inheritance to get new cars and renovate her house. I live with my aunt right now cause my brother inlaw didn’t let me stay with my sister. I’m planning on using my inheritance money to pay for college tuition (I’ve always wanted to be doctor but haven’t decided which branch yet).

So, right away we see short-term and long-term uses of the money.

Which might be alright, except for some complications.

My sister & I haven’t been close, it started after she got married to her chronically ill husband who was allowed to make backhanded comments about dad and mock his illness and make a scene at his funeral. Only because he’s ill and shouldn’t be held accountable for his behavior. I’ve distanced myself But my sister kept visiting alot lately venting about my brother inlaws condition. He’s been in & out the hospital for heart problems and in need for a surgery. She brought up my inheritance money several times but I end up cutting the conversation.

You can see where this is going, right?

She then straight up asked if I could help pay for her husband’s surgery and she’d pay back in less than a year. I felt uneasy cause if I give her money from my inheritance which is a large amount then there’s no guarantee she’ll pay back before It’s time to apply for college. I’m taking a year gap but I know my sister can’t pay back that much and I felt I was risking my future.

And the guilt is being laid on thick.

I refused to help and she had a melt down at my aunt’s house calling me heartless, cruel with no empathy. She said that her husband’s health should be a priority and I needed to help because education is nothing compared to someone’s health and asked if I’d be happy to see her as a widow and my nephew with no father. My aunt suggested others pay but most of them cut my sister and her husband off. I argued that her husband’s poor health isn’t my fault after she kept blaming and guiltripping me. She kept crying and although my aunt decided to stay out of it she said that I should be prepared for permanent damage in my relationship with my sister if I don’t help her now.

It’s just relentless.

She’s been sending texts and pictures of her family telling me this is what I was saying no to, a happy healthy family with a healthy husband and father. I cried and felt like I was being selfish not good aunt and sister. I asked my friend and he said let them sell the cars and all the luxurious stuff they bought to afford the surgery and warned me if I give them money I’ll never get it back and may not be able to go to medical school.

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Seems they know how to take but not how to give.

This is an extremely telling paragraph.

This was ALSO quite telling.

It would be one thing if they truly had no way of paying these bills. But if you’ve got luxury cars and a nicer house than you need, you very much have options to rebalance your budget.

Still, it’s incredibly scummy to live in a system where you can die from medical bills.

Nobody deserves that. Even if they’re jerks.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.