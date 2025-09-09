She Asked Her Parents To Make Her Younger Sister Give Up Her Room Since She’s Barely Home, But Now Her Whole Family Is Mad And Says She’s Being Ridiculous

Living with your parents as an adult is hard enough without feeling like you’re sleeping in a shoebox.

So, what would you do if your little sister had the biggest, most private room in the house but only stayed there a few weeks a year, while you were stuck in a cramped space next to your parents with no privacy?

Would you just suck it up?

Or would you ask for a swap so you could live like an adult?

In today’s story, one person finds themselves grappling with this very decision and is unsure if it’s wrong to keep pushing the subject.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for asking parents to force sister to give me her room I am 23, a year out of college, and for the last six months, I have lived at home with my parents because I lucked out and got a great job in our town. My younger sister is 21 and has two years left of university across the country. My bedroom is very small, and there is no room for anything besides a full-sized bed and a dresser in front of it. My sister’s room, while still relatively small, is double the size of mine and has much higher ceilings. Its shape makes it much easier to arrange and move around in. Additionally, the location of her room in relation to our parents’ room affords her much more privacy. Mine is directly across from theirs, and they don’t have a door, just a sliding wood panel that doesn’t shut all the way. It can feel awkward and claustrophobic, especially since our cat likes to sleep with me, so I can never shut my door.

At first, her sister was open to the idea, but soon changed her mind.

My sister spends most of her time across the country, even during the summer. She is home about 7 weeks out of the year, so I thought asking her and my parents if we could swap was reasonable. I understand her attachment to her space. Since I only plan on being here for another year and a half, I proposed that I use it for that time, and we could switch back when I leave. I wouldn’t change any of the furniture or the decorations (they’re beautiful; my mom put a lot of time into the room); I just asked that we switch out all of our things for that time period. When I initially brought it up a few months ago, she was open to it, but then abruptly changed her mind and refused. I love her to death, but anytime I bring it up, she shuts down and refuses to have a conversation about it. So I asked my parents to force the issue. My dad is on my side, but my mom doesn’t want to hear it. She gets mad anytime I bring it up, so a discussion can’t even be had. She thinks I’m being ridiculous and refuses to acknowledge my points, and my dad has now backtracked.

She tried to bring it up again and got shut down immediately.

I brought it up the other night—in a very even-keeled fashion—and everyone, including him, got mad at me for “starting something at a bad time” and bringing it up when my sister just has a few weeks to spend with us. But that’s my point—she is NEVER here except to visit, never for longer than a month. I have a full-time, professional job and live with them. My family is very tight-knit. My parents want me to stay with them for as long as possible. I would move out, but I live in a VERY expensive city. I feel like I’m being ignored and like there is a very obvious favorite child. They refuse to do anything, and my mom justifies it by using my sister’s feelings. This hurts me because she doesn’t even acknowledge that my feelings have any validity. It makes me sad to think about it, especially since they say they want me to be comfortable and at home here as an adult. AITA?

Yikes. This sounds like a sensitive subject.

