She Became A Big Sister Just In Time To Move Away To College, But Dad’s New Relationship Has Left Her Not Wanting To Go Back Home

AITA for refusing to go back home? so, i moved away from home about 2 years ago! i used to live with my dad in my childhood home, and have since then moved to the capital of our state to live with my aunt to pursue college, since my hometown and didn’t have a lot of options. since i left, my dad got his girlfriend pregnant, and after 18 years of living as an only child, i became an older sister last year. now, my baby sister sleeps in my old bedroom and her mom obviously sleeps with my dad. i have only visited twice since she was born.

now, one very important detail that i have not yet mentioned is that my mom is dead, and his girlfriend is pretty jealous of her. she made my dad hide all of my mom’s photos and hates everything that has to do with her, and last time i was there i found out a bunch of my things are also hidden, from old pictures to furniture, so i’m pretty sure she’s not fond of me. i tried to talk to my dad about this and he tried to tell me it was just because the pictures and their frames were old, so he clearly thinks i’m stupid. the house is so different now, and even though there was not one, but TWO spare rooms (one also being right next to their bedroom), my dad gave my room to the baby.

my dog still lives with him, and i have friends that miss me, but i can’t stand going back. my dad thinks i’m being selfish and avoiding him and my sister, but i just can’t stand to be there and know that a few years ago, i called that house a home. it feels bad and weird and i hate it, but i feel like maybe i should sacrifice my comfort i order to spend some time with my friends and family? it’s not like his gf is mean to me or anything, we’re both cordial to each other, maybe i just don’t like seeing my dad have the second chance on life that i wanted to have with my mom.

