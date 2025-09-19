She Begged Him To Skip The Spice While Cooking Dinner, But Her Boyfriend Piled It On Anyway And It Made Her Feel Like He Didn’t Care About Her

Meals can bring couples closer, but they can also leave a bitter taste when one person ignores the other’s needs.

One boyfriend knew his girlfriend had a low spice tolerance, but when he kept piling high the chili flakes anyway, she began to wonder if he even cared about her at all.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not eating the spaghetti my boyfriend made? Me (24F) and my boyfriend (23M) have been together for about 4 years now, going on 5. We live together, and both of us cook every now and then for each other.

She shares one very important caveat.

I absolutely cannot handle anything spicy. Sorry if I am a wuss, but it just ruins any food for me.

But it’s a caveat her boyfriend doesn’t seem to care about at all.

My boyfriend knows this, and every single time he cooks, he makes it spicy. He thinks I won’t notice because he puts other things in it and denies it every time I ask him if he did. Today he made spaghetti, and I begged him, please do not put anything hot in it.

She thinks this should be a simple request, but she soon discovers her boyfriend didn’t follow it.

If he chooses to put whatever ingredients to make it hot in his, I have no problem with that. I serve myself a bowl and guess what? It was spicy as heck!

He tries to dodge her questioning at first, but then she discovered the truth.

I then ask him what did he put in it, and he said, “Nothing, maybe it was the sausage.” I then proceed to go look on the stove, and I see red pepper flakes all over around the pot. I go tell him what I just saw. He then admits to putting red pepper flakes, but only a little bit. I told him I was not eating it.

The couple breaks out into an argument.

I leave the room, and he starts yelling at me about how ungrateful I am. So my question is: AITA?

This was really about respect — or the lack of it, rather.

What did Reddit think?

Keeping your partner’s preferences in mind is a very important part of any relationship.

If she’s looking for a sign to leave the relationship, this commenter says this is it.

Someone else with a low spice tolerance chimes in.

This boyfriend probably isn’t fitting the bill in other areas either.

The dinner eventually went cold, and so did the mood between this couple.

If he really cares this little for her preferences, maybe it’s time to walk out the door for good.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.