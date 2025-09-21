She Didn’t Have Time To Prepare Breakfast For Her Boyfriend Like She Normally Did, But Instead Of Understanding He Took It Personally

They say when you do something often enough, people start to expect it instead of appreciating it.

One woman usually had breakfast prepared for her boyfriend before he left for the day. So when she got caught up in her own tasks one morning and forgot, things immediately turned tense.

But the catch? He’s 15 years older than her and should definitely know how to do it himself.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA not making my boyfriend toast? I (22) usually get up early, around 6 or 7, and my boyfriend (37) will get up at 8 and head off at 9.

The two have somewhat of a morning routine established.

Because I wake up early, I like making breakfast for us both. Since I do it so much, it’s kind of an unofficial chore. When I have time, I’ll cook us breakfast, but if I’m in a rush, I’ll just make us Vegemite on toast.

But today, things shook out a little differently — and her boyfriend definitely noticed.

This morning, I didn’t get around to making breakfast. I had to catch up on some online coursework I didn’t do the day before, and I got distracted doing that. So, my boyfriend was pretty upset that he didn’t have any breakfast for when he had to go out the door. AITA?

Good news, boyfriend: toast is incredibly easy and cheap to make!

What did Reddit make of this?

Her boyfriend really doesn’t come out of this story looking so good.

This behavior is about far more than just a slice of toast.

This guy definitely knows a woman his own age wouldn’t put up with this.

He really should start acting his own age.

Missing one morning toast is not a crime, nor should it be treated like one.

His overreaction says way more about him than it does about her.

