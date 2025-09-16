She Found Out That Her Husband May Have Gotten In An Accident, But Her Mother-In-Law Was Concerned About Something Else

Some family members can be really heartless and it shows!

Imagine worrying that your husband may have been in an accident and possibly hadn’t survived. How would you react if your mother-in-law didn’t seem nearly as concerned about her son’s life?

This woman shares how her mother in law reacted in a situation like this, and it forever changed their relationship.

Check out how things got bad.

Newlywed + Nearly a Widow + Heartless Mother-in-Law = Petty Revenge. This happened many years ago, but I will never forget and never forgive. I was 24, newly married, and working as a teacher.

My husband, a Merchant Marine, had just shipped out less than a week earlier from Texas on an oil tanker headed to New York. While I was grading papers after dinner, the tv news started flashing that an unidentified oil tanker was on fire and in danger of sinking off the coast of the Carolinas.

She was really worried.

My heart pounded, it could be his ship. I called his company, but they said they had to follow protocol before releasing any information. I called a friend, the wife of someone shipping with him, no news there either. Then the phone rang, but it was not the call I needed. It was my MIL.

She told her what she knew.

She asked if I had heard the news. I told her yes, and that I was trying to confirm if it was his ship. I told her I was worried because the timing matched his ship’s route and his company gave me no information yet. I told her I would let her know as soon as I learned anything. Her response?

Her MIL’s response was shocking!

In the coldest, most matter-of-fact tone, she said, “Oh. Well, if something happens, who’s going to pay for the funeral now that you’re married?” I was stunned. No concern for her son. No comfort for me. Just a completely emotionless comment about money. It took a few moments of silence for her question to sink in.

She had no mercy for her mother in law afterwards!

Without a word, I quietly hung up the phone and then swore like a sailor. In those moments I realized exactly what kind of person she was.

After hours of alternating between cold fear and not so silent fury, I finally heard from my friend, it wasn’t my husband’s ship. He was safe. Here is where the petty revenge came in.

She let her MIL wait.

I never called MIL back. I let her wait through the night. I let her find out about her son the next day from the news just like the rest of the country.

From that day on, I was nothing but civil and distant with her. I never let her get close again. She meant nothing to me, and we had a much better life for it.

GEEZ! That must have been a rough night!

How can a mother be so heartless?

Her mother-in-law is heartless.

