She Hit It Off With A Man At A Wedding, But People Got Mad Because Another Woman Was Hoping To Get To Know Him That Night

AITA for speaking to a friend at a wedding? “I (20F) attended a wedding last night and I feel like everyone around me has lost their minds. Last night I attended a wedding of a family friend and saw a friend (24M), lets call him A, that I have known since childhood from growing up in the same area. My dad and mom were busy chatting with their own friends so when A asked me if I wanna tag along to the dining area to eat I was glad to do so.

I have known A for a long time and though we are not the closest of friends from the age difference I do find it comfortable to speak with him. We were speaking the whole time during the wedding about our life or my work. And when it was time to leave I said my byes and promised I’ll meet with him later next week for fun. This was last night. Today during break at work I got a call from my mom that one of our family friends was telling others that my actions last night were disrespectful and that she found it disgusting that I was speaking to A for so long.

My mom said that the family friend and A’s parents wanted their kids to maybe go on a date for a possible marriage and wanted to introduce them last night and my mom said when A’s mom asked him to come aside so he can introduce him to the girl, who I do know too since we all went to the same school, A had said that he wasn’t interested and left it at that. I’ve found out from my aunt that the girl did like him and was interested in meeting him but was sad things turned out this way. Now her mom has been going around telling people that I don’t know how to read the room and it was ridiculous that I was speaking to a guy so long in a wedding and making it my own date. That A couldn’t meet with his daughter only because I was attached to him and he felt bad for me? I didn’t do any of this. I don’t know if my actions came out this way but I stayed at the wedding for 1.5 hours. This is an Indian wedding, you can come at a time, give your gifts to the bride and groom, have your dinner and leave.

Personally I did find this all really stupid and dramatic, so I told my friends expecting the same, but a friend of mine said that A had a crush on me when in school and that a lot of people knew about this to which my other friends agreed to, and one of my friends questioned if I really didn’t know that he liked me and that she could see why the girl that was interested for the date would be hurt. Another friend said a sarcastic “you are so oblivious” which did hurt me. A is 4 years older than me and I know now at 20 it doesn’t seem a lot but as a kid I really don’t expect a 16 yr old to even find a 12 yr old attractive. Now my parents have come back home and my mom is annoyed at me for causing drama in someone else’s wedding and wants me to apologize to the girl who was to be set up on the date with A and also to her mom. My dad is trying to ignore me and everything cause I am sure he finds this all as embarrassing as I do. AITA?”

