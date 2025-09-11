She Lost Sixty Pounds In A Year, But Now Her Sister Keeps Making Comments About Her Body And It’s Wearing Her Down

Sometimes the hardest part of a transformation is how the people around you react to it.

What would you do if you worked hard to lose a significant amount of weight, only for your sister to constantly make comments about your size?

Would you brush it off as harmless?

Or would you start to wonder if it’s crossed the line?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact situation and is unsure if she’s just being sensitive.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA 60lbs down & sister keeps making comments For context, I am 33 a 33-year-old woman, 5 feet 2 inches, and am now between 117-122lbs. One year ago, I was 180lbs. My sister has also been trying to lose weight and started before me, she’s had a lot of obstacles this past year and a half with her weight loss journey and hasn’t successfully lost any more than 20lbs, gaining and losing throughout the process (to no fault of her own, she has different health than I and has struggled with it a lot). I give her advice constantly and try to help, but she’s stubborn as can be. She’s one year older than me, 34.

Her sister is constantly making comments.

Anyways, maybe I am being sensitive or perhaps I am just sick of people making comments about my body….but she’s constantly saying things if I am trying on clothes. She’ll say things like, “You’re too small for that,” and I’ll say, “I’m not too small, it’s just the incorrect size.” Then, a week ago, she said, “I’m worried about you. Do you have an ED? Are you even eating anything? You’re so skinny.” She also says things like, “You’re so skinny now, so it doesn’t matter if you wear loose jeans.”

She never thought of it this way, so for her, it’s confusing.

I never thought about being “fat” or “skinny” as a means to be worthy of wearing certain clothes. I dressed the same as I did before… I don’t know…. She will fight me tooth and nail when I tell her it’s not about my body being too this or too that! As I type this out, I feel like I am maybe being sensitive and just tired of hearing comments on my weight/body. Also, I don’t look SKINNY. I have curves still…I’m short. AITA?

Yikes! No one likes constant comments about their body.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit think she should handle it.

This person offers some advice.

According to this reader, she needs to stop talking about weight and clothes shopping with her.

Here’s another person who thinks they should stop sharing opinions.

For this reader, there are a few things going on here.

They both need to back off, because it seems like they offer each other unwanted advice.

Mums the word when it comes to other people’s bodies.

