She Needed To Get New Roommates Quick, But Her Quest To Find People Ended Up Costing Her A Lot of Friendships

At one point, I was living in a house with four other people, and they all just kind of left at the same time.

I assume I smelled, or something.

It was really difficult, but somehow, it went better than this story.

AITA – Friend (25F) decided not to rent an apartment with me (25F) because I moved into the room she wanted, even though I never promised it to her This happened over five years ago, but it still bothers me to this day. I truly can’t figure out if I was in the wrong or not.

So this is less one of those “I need a current situation adjudicated” posts, and more a “help, this is keeping me up at night” sort of thing.

I was renting a room out in a row house in Washington DC with two other girls and one of their boyfriends. The house had three rooms total. One of the rooms (the master) was what the girl and her boyfriend shared, since it was much bigger and had an attached bathroom with a double sink. They also paid more in rent since it was two of them in one room, which was honestly nice because it made the individual rooms cheaper for me and the other girl. The other two rooms shared a bathroom in the hallway.

Seems like a perfectly reasonable arrangement they had.

Ironically everyone happened to be moving out around the same time, except me. So it was up to me to find new roommates for the whole house. I mentioned it to one of my friends (let’s call her Amanda), because I knew she was looking to move closer to Union Station, which was right by the row house. She was ecstatic, said she’d love to move in, and mentioned that another one of her friends was also wanting to move and could take the other spot. I knew the other girl (she was nice and seemed very organized), so I was like yeah let’s do it! My boyfriend at the time lived out of state and had just gotten a job in DC. I realized my rent was going to increase since the master bedroom would no longer have an extra person in it, and realized it was the perfect opportunity to have my boyfriend just move into the master bedroom with me.

And again, seems like a perfectly good NEW arrangement!

Or it would be, if everyone were on the same page.

My friend Amanda had been over to the house before, and knew the master bedroom was bigger and had a private bathroom. When I told her that I’d be moving across the hall and into the bigger one with my boyfriend, she was furious. She said she wanted that room. We hadn’t really discussed specifics, we had just agreed that she’d move into the house. I told her how the master room had traditionally always had two people in it, and how it made sense since it would also make rent cheaper for all of us. She didn’t care, and said that she felt cheated.

So she pulled the lease card.

I then said it was ridiculous because I was the one currently living in the house, and I could move into any room I wanted. She wasn’t even an official tenant yet. She hadn’t signed any papers. I, more or less, had the authority over the house and which rooms would be available. She ended up backing out and not moving into the house. She said she felt like I manipulated the situation in my favor, and that she didn’t even want to live with a guy around.

And now they’ve fallen out completely.

It basically destroyed our entire friendship. She even went on a smear campaign and told our other friends about how I was this bad person. I stopped getting invited to dinners, parties, everything. I was devastated. I even spent my birthday that year basically alone since my friend group had crumbled so quickly. So – AITA? Did I get what I deserved for taking the bigger master bedroom with my boyfriend?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

This is maybe more about the surprise boyfriend than anything.

But also her expectations were weird.

Like, a MAN?!

It’s a shame a whole friendship (or more?) had to end over this.

