She Told Her Daughter Not To Touch Anything In The Kitchen If She Couldn’t Clean Up, So Her Daughter Stopped Doing Everything Until The Rule Changed

Some kids tend to be very literal by nature.

So, what would you do if your daughter loved baking but kept leaving a mess all over the kitchen?

Would you let it go?

Or would you tell her to just stay out if she couldn’t clean it up?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this very situation and regrets what she said.

Here’s how it all played out.

Fine. I won’t touch anything in the kitchen My 13-year-old daughter recently got super into baking cupcakes, cookies, banana bread, you name it. She was doing great, but she does tend to leave a little chaos behind: flour on the counter, a spoon in the sink, and oven mitts everywhere. One day after cleaning up yet another post-cookie explosion, I snapped a bit and said: “If you can’t clean up properly, then just don’t touch anything in the kitchen at all!”

Her daughter stopped baking altogether.

She nodded. “Okay.” The next week, I came home from work to… silence. No sweet smells, no baking music from the kitchen. I figured she took it seriously. Then it hit me. The dishwasher? Still full. The garbage? Overflowing. The sink? Piled with dishes. The groceries I asked her to unpack? Still sitting in bags.

Finally, they regotiated the kitchen rules.

I asked what was going on and she goes: “You said don’t touch anything in the kitchen, remember? So I didn’t.” Touché. We renegotiated the rule now it’s: “You can bake if you clean like a pro.” She agreed. I got cookies. She got a victory. Fair trade.

Yikes! This goes to show how words have a way of coming back to bite you.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This woman taught her daughter a lesson, too.

Yet another person whose daughter learned the hard way.

Here’s a woman who feels like it’s a fair trade.

According to this reader, she has to teach men how to do this very thing.

That’s an important lesson!

It’s better that she learns it while she’s young than when she’s older.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.