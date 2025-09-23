She Wanted Her Dad To Walk Her Down the Aisle, But Her Mom Says It’s Either Her New Husband Or They’re Not Coming To The Wedding

When I was a kid, I remember my grandpa coming to visit, and making a mean joke about my grandma.

They’d been divorced for many years, but apparently still held quite a grudge, as it was a generally awful marriage and contentious split.

But upon hearing this, my mom (his daughter) chastised him. After all, whatever went on between the two of them, that was our grandma he was talking about, and we loved her too.

That’s the kind of thing I feel should be a no-brainer when dealing with separating how you feel about your ex from how others do.

The lady in this story though? She never got the memo.

AITA for not wanting to let my stepdad walk me down the aisle? For some context, my mom (57f) and my stepdad (59m) have known each other for three years, and married for two of those years. My mom and my real dad got divorced when I was 16, but my dad was still a very supportive and prominent role in my life and still is.

Wedding bells were ringing…

I (25f) and my fiancé (27m) are really excited to be getting married in a few months. We have everything planned out, and it’ll be perfect. One evening, me and my fiancé decided to throw a small little house party with our friends and family who would be in the wedding party. That night, I ask my dad (59m) if he would walk me down the aisle, to which he obviously says yes to. My mom hearing this, gets mad for some reason, but I think it’s because of her resentment towards my dad. They had a very rocky divorce.

And then everything just exploded.

After I ask my dad, my mom comes up to me with my stepdad right next to her. She confronts me in front of everyone and asks why I chose my dad over my stepdad, though the answer is obvious. I tell her that despite them being divorced, I still have a great relationship with my dad and I’ve hardly known my stepdad. She’s furious at this and starts saying that her husband doesn’t deserve this and that I’m a horrible person for not choosing him. I tell her again that I hardly know my stepdad, and he’s not really a dad to me.

She literally ruined the party.

At this point, all my friends and my fiancé’s friends leave, not wanting to be caught up in this drama. My fiancé steps in and starts defending me, which doesn’t really do much and my mom continues going on her little rant. Eventually I have it and tell her and my stepdad to leave. In response, she tells me that if her husband can’t walk me down the aisle, they won’t come at all. But I don’t budge. Eventually my dad also leaves, seemingly really hurt after what my mom said. This makes me even more mad and hurt as well.

She’s sticking to her guns, but so is mom.

I’m still going with my original plan of wanting my real dad walking me down the aisle, and my mom hasn’t talked to me except for yesterday, when she tried to get me to change my mind. When I didn’t, she called me an *******. My fiancé says to just not have my mom go, and I really want my mom to come to my wedding since this is such a big day for me, but I also want my dad to be the one to walk me down the aisle. I’m really conflicted. What do I do, and AITA?

People responded in the comments:

Seems like mom uninvited herself.

