Wife Was Asked To Help Out On Her Husband’s Job Site, But When She Arrived, She Was Immediately Sent Home By A Woman With A Nefarious Scheme

Though things are certainly progressing, the sad truth remains that some workplaces and professions employee far more men than women, and vice versa.

There isn’t usually any inherent reason for this, beyond long traditions and stereotypes, but for now at least, the gender gap is more of a chasm in industries like construction, engineering, and manufacturing.

And some people still revel in this fact, as the woman in this story discovered when she was helping out on her husband’s job site.

Read on to find out why she got sent home.

AITA if I tell my husband’s boss that his payroll lady is coming to job sites to flirt with the married men on his crew? My husband is a blue collar worker, and I often take him lunches, drinks, spare clothes, etc. I usually don’t stick around as we have two young children and I work from home. My husband taught me many years ago how to do his job, in case I ever needed to get a job outside of the house or for emergencies, like coworkers not showing up for work, so I could just fill in. His boss is okay with us working together. Lately, he’s been working close to home so on my lunch break, I gather up the children and go visit him to bring him lunch. He likes to see the kids and enjoys showing them what he does when he’s not at home, saying that these are good learning experiences.

Let’s see how this situation started to get problematic.

His boss, “Roger”, has a multipurpose payroll lady that does payroll and takes estimates for upcoming jobs, cleans machinery and other things. The payroll lady, “Diana”, has been chewed out in the past for flirting with married man on the job sites. Roger has never had any issues with our children and I visiting my husband, he’s says as long as we don’t get in the way or distracting my husband, he doesn’t care. Today, both Roger and my husband asked me to come the job site to show the new people how to follow behind and work as a team. You watch, you learn. But today, the payroll lady showed up and kicked me off the job site.

Yikes! Let’s see what reason she had for kicking this woman off site.

I was gathering up my stuff to get ready to leave, and she told me that it’s “bad for the company” if I (a woman) am teaching men how to do their job. I said nothing and started to walk to my car, then I saw Diana touching and flirting with two married men on the job site. Diana then walked up to my husband, touched his back and told him something that I couldn’t hear. He started walking to my car behind me and said that I should just leave, he’ll be coming home early. For context, all but two men on the crew are married, there’s about eight guys on this crew including my husband. Diana knows my husband is married to me, he’s been working at this company for four years. Roger has watched our children grow up, we have even been on vacations with him and his wife.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out what happened next.

I left, and told my husband that I arrived home. My husband replied to say that Diana is still at the job site and hasn’t stopped following him and his coworkers around, under the guise of “supervising.” I was tempted to text Roger and inform him of the miscommunication, that I was kicked off the job site because a woman helping the new crew is “bad look for the company”. And add the fact that she’s actively touching, flirting and harassing the men on his crew including my husband! If she was so concerned about the professionalism of the company that she should keep her hands to herself. AITA?

The only person really in the wrong here is Diana, who seemingly just wanted to be the only woman on the job site.

It’s certainly the case that the working situation is a little odd here, what with a non employee coming on site to show the new guys the ropes, but that’s nothing compared to the weird behavior of the payroll employee.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that Diana's behavior was totally inappropriate.

others expressed concern about the safety and legitimacy of the job site.

Many people encouraged calling Diana out for her behavior.

this Redditor pointed out that it is for the woman's husband to complain, not her.

It seems like Roger trusts his employee’s wife, so there should have been no issue with her being on the site with permission – and it’s really unprofessional that Diana banished her, seemingly with the intention of getting attention from the men.

If, as her claims suggested, a woman shouldn’t be showing the men what to do, why does she claim to be supervising the men while they’re working?

It all feels a little suspicious.

What is this woman up to?

