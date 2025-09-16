She Was On Her Way To Work Dressed In Viking Garb, So She Never Expected To Get Trapped In A Bizarre Debate About Bathroom Signs

Sometimes the most baffling part of a trip isn’t the destination, but the people you meet along the way.

While dressed as a Viking on her way to work, one museum employee found herself cornered by a persistent stranger who insisted she must know where the train bathrooms were.

Her helpful answer wasn’t enough to keep things from getting even weirder.

Read on for the full story!

Vikings don’t work at the train station, lady I was on my way to the museum where I work as an in-character Viking, which means I was fully dressed in my Viking garb, down to the shoes. I carry my stuff in a handmade basket—everything is Viking.

But that isn’t enough to stop her from being interrupted by a clearly lost woman.

Enter the lady. I was walking from the train towards the buses when she stops me and asks where the toilets are.

Knowing full well that she wasn’t the best equipped to assist with this, she still did her best to lead the woman in the right direction.

I look up at a sign right above her head and say that I think it’s inside the mall right beside us, because the toilet sign is pointing there. I was about to move on when she interrupts my walk by stepping in front of me.

Judging by how the woman reacted, you would have thought the Viking-dressed woman had spat in her face instead.

“But that can’t be acceptable. I saw a sign over there for toilets, pointing this way.” We are at a square with several hotels, restaurants, and shops around us, and all restaurants and the hotels certainly have toilets.

She didn’t have a ton of knowledge on train station bathrooms, because personally, she usually avoided using them.

I have never even thought of going to a toilet at the station because station toilets usually cost money and are not that nice. The mall has free toilets and they are nice, so I would go there myself, and I have no idea if there is a station toilet.

So finally she decides to give up and just get on her way.

I didn’t know what to answer since I don’t really see how I can be blamed for there being a sign pointing this way. So I say: “I can’t help that. I know for sure there are toilets in the mall.” She is not pleased, but I step around her and start walking quicker to get away.

But the interaction sticks around in her mind long after she leaves.

Why would she start debating the signs with me? I clearly don’t work there…

It’s tough being a Viking.

What did Reddit think?

This woman doth had no manners.

This stranger really ought to brush up on her history.

If you think being stopped dressed in Viking garb is crazy…

Reading isn’t for everyone.

She offered the best directions a Viking could muster, but she still found herself at fault in the rude stranger’s eyes.

She’s not paid near enough to deal with this nonsense; in fact, she’s not being paid at all!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.