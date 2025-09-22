She’s Always Got Along With Her Mother-In-Law, But Suddenly Everything Has Changed, And Left Her And Her Newborn Looking For Somewhere Else To Live

When you fall in love and get married, one thing you might not consider is your in-laws and the impact they might have on your life.

After all, in the throes of love, only you and your partner seem important – everything else seems at first to be inconsequential.

Luckily for the woman in this story, her mother- and father-in-law were super welcoming.

Or so she thought.

Read on to find out what happened to ruin their relationship and leave her out on the sidewalk.

AITA for giving MIL “attitude” when she kicked our stuff out of the house? I am a 29-year-old woman with a 32-year-old husband. We have been married for three years, but have been long distance because of the military. I’ve lived with his family during this time, renting out a space. My mother-in-law really welcomed me, and I loved living there. Meanwhile, she’s been in the long term process of divorcing my father-in-law, who has been staying until now for financial reasons.

Let’s see what happened to change things between this family.

In the last months of my time there, I was nearing the end of my pregnancy and my husband was preparing to deploy. It had been determined that I would move back in with my parents with the baby, so my parents could help me with childcare. My mother-in-law offered for me and my husband to keep our stuff in the room upstairs as free storage until he’s back from deployment and we get our own place. I offered to pay her for it multiples times, she declined. When things were getting more heated between her and my father-in-law, approximately 6 weeks before my due date and my husband’s deployment date, I asked if she’d want us to move our stuff to an actual storage place – but she said no, our stuff could stay.

Then suddenly, things took a big turn.

Two weeks after a c-section and 36 hours from my husband’s deployment, we were about to drive over with our new baby to my family’s house. My mother- and father-in-law had an ongoing argument essentially about him wanting to move out because they were fighting so much, and her wanting him to stay to help out with a planned surgery she had. My father-in-law had also told her that he wasn’t going to financially support her unless he was forced to. Then, my mother-in-law asked my husband to take sides with her and force his dad to stay. My husband told her he wasn’t comfortable getting in the middle of things. My mother-in-law became upset, and suddenly told us that if he wouldn’t help her in this argument, then we should move all our stuff out ASAP because she might have to sell the house.

Yikes! Let’s see how the couple reacted to this sudden and dramatic ultimatum.

I expressed that it was a lot for her to throw on us (mainly me) all of a sudden – there was no yelling involved. That night she sent a lengthy text about how he and I were extremely selfish and not considering her situation, and laid out all the kind things she’s ever done for us, asking how could we treat her this way, etc. I reached out to try to talk. She texted me she wasn’t sure she’d ever be able to forgive us but would listen to what I had to say. Later on she changed her mind and said she didn’t want to talk after all.

Read on to see where their situation is at now.

Our stuff is now in storage. I recently stopped by the house to pick up leftover stuff. My father-in-law had offered to bring it to me, but I wanted my mother-in-law to have a chance to see the baby. Prior to going I’d asked and she’d texted that we were welcome to stop by anytime. However, she ignored my greeting when we arrived, refused to see the baby when I offered, and yelled at me when I told her that I wasn’t comfortable going over either but just wanted her to have a chance to see her grandbaby.

Uh-oh. This time, things escalated.

This time I did yell back about how she was calling me inconsiderate when she was also not considering my situation when she dropped the move on us. She texted my husband that she is upset with me for my attitude the original night and this latest visit, and is now claiming that I am emotionally abusing her. AITA?

This mother-in-law is taking her own distress at her marital situation out on her daughter-in-law, and that is totally unfair. Yes, divorce sucks but no, it’s not an excuse to abuse others.

The mixed messages that the new mom is receiving must be extremely confusing, and the limbo situation wouldn’t be kind to anyone, let alone a first-time parent.

Getting away, at this point, is probably the best thing for mom and baby.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the mother-in-law was directing her anger at the wrong person.

While others thought that the mother-in-law was displaying unhinged behavior.

Some Redditors were more sympathetic towards the divorcee and urged compassion and understanding.

While this person hoped that the woman had backup from her husband.

Thankfully for this young family, they had someplace else to go – not only because she kicked them out, but to get away from her toxic behavior.

Lashing out at others is no way to deal with emotions; even in the trickiest periods, we have a responsibility to treat others with respect at least.

And the sustained way in which the mother-in-law is treating her family is both unfair and hurtful.

She needs to take a good look at herself.

