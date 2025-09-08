She’s Letting Her Sister-in-Law Stay With Her For A While, But She Refuses To Cook Specific Meals For Her Nephew

You can’t please everyone…

But that doesn’t mean that you have to, either!

If you were letting a family member stay with you for awhile, would you be willing to accommodate their kids’ food preferences, or would you cook whatever you’d usually cook anyway?

A woman took to Reddit to ask if she’s wrong for not continuing to go above and beyond for her nephew.

Read on, and see what you think!

AITA for not catering to my nephew’s pickiness? “My sister in law is staying with us for a few months while they move and it’s been tough. I work from home while she’s a stay at home mom so she’s home with me and her kids. Honestly, I don’t mind them here much. My kid loves her cousins and it’s nice having someone to talk to at home during the day.

This sounds like a lot…

But the tough part is cooking for them. Not only am I cooking for the double the amount I’m used to, I also have to figure out what to make for them! Usually, I cook one dish and we all eat it. No complaints or choice otherwise because that’s how I grew up and I never saw a problem with it. I don’t force feed, just set the bowl in front of them and they eat as much as they want. It’s great, my daughter eats everything and rarely expresses she doesn’t like something. (As a 3 year old, she does occasionally lol).

They sound pretty difficult…

My sister in law’s kids… are very picky. They don’t like tomato sauce, they don’t like veggies, they don’t like melted cheese, they don’t like mayo on their burger but sandwich is fine, they don’t like soggy cereal, I can go on and on. Every day, I try to make something they like. I made pancakes, my sister in law is like oh… what recipe did you use? My oldest only eats a specific recipe… when he walks in, she goes over the top to explain to this 6 year old that this is a different recipe and he’ll have to try it. He refuses to try it until she forces him to take a bite and he throws a fit because he doesn’t like it. The rest of the kids are eating quietly at the table.

Good grief!

Any meal I make, I’m already expecting her to say something about it. Yesterday, I made sliders hoping that would be fine… nope, she asked me to make half of them specific to the older child’s taste. No cheese or sauce. Just bread and meat. He still didn’t eat it because he “didn’t know” about the taste. Anyway, I’ve been already cooking with way less vegetables than I usually do and I’m at my wits end. But I refuse to cook Mac and cheese boxes and no sauce pizza every night.

Yuck!

My freezer and pantry are all filled with processed food and snacks that we usually don’t have because her kids don’t snack on fruits and veggies… they snack on chips and donuts. I wish I was kidding but I haven’t seen her kids consume any fruit or veggies for the past few days. AITA for not catering to their pickiness? I’m trying to keep balanced meals for my own family and I refuse to change that just because they don’t want to eat it.”

It seems like she’s doing a lot to try to accommodate her sister-in-law’s kids’ eating habits. Is she doing enough, or is she perhaps doing too much?

Check out how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person asked a question…

And this reader had a lot to say.

Talk about overstaying your welcome!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.