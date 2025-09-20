She’s Painfully Shy, And She Can’t Even Talk To Her Cousin Who Is Visiting From Africa

There is nothing wrong with being an introvert or having trouble with starting conversations.

But sometimes you need to be around people. See why the person in this story is struggling to be friendly.

AITA for not having conversations with my cousin My parents are divorced and I live with my dad. I have my own room while my two brothers share one. Recently, my cousin came from Africa to attend nursing school and eventually get a medical degree. She’s staying in my room and will likely be here for a while.

But it’s going to be a silent arrangement.

I haven’t talked to her much, just “hello” and one short conversation about her studies. My father says I’m rude and making her feel unwelcome, especially since she’s right in my room. She has been here for a about 2 weeks now. I feel a bit bad, but I’m extremely shy, which I struggle with but its gotten better. I can’t just “strike up a conversation” like my dad keeps telling me to. I need time to warm up to people, and when we did talk, she gave short answers.

She doesn’t have anything to work with!

I’m not good at carrying a conversation alone. I usually need someone to engage with me or a common interest to build on. The issue is, I can’t find anything we have in common. She’s from my dad’s home country, which I don’t know or care much about. She wants to be a doctor, and I have zero interest or knowledge in medical topics. Her humor, from what i’ve observed from the shows and videos she watches, feels basic, boring and a little cringe to me. But I didn’t ask her about her interests. Her daily life is completely different from mine. She prays to god, writes in diaries and little books, and watches Nickelodeon shows like The Thundermans and some African dramas.

Dad is not impressed…

I just don’t know where to start a conversation without it feeling forced and awkward. My dad says shyness is just a bad habit and weakness, and I can stop. He told me he will to send me to a camp or to live with his family in Africa so they or the camp can “correct” my behavior if I don’t stop. I don’t want to make her feel uncomfortable here, but I also don’t want to fake interactions. I’m wondering if I’m genuinely being rude and impolite. AITA?

