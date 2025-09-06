She’s Restoring Old Decor From Rainforest Cafes, And People Are Kind Of All About It

If you’ve never been to a Rainforest Cafe, it’s a chain restaurant where the food is all way more expensive than it is good, but they try to distract you from that with just an OVER ABUNDANCE of themed atmosphere.

Big lava drinks, thunderstorms every 10 minutes, it’s an assault on the senses.

Still, some love it, or at least have fond memories, and at least one person is preserving that weird atmosphere for the future.

Here’s the video from TikTok user @noelle.misadventures:

“You look happier!” reads the caption, “Thanks. I’ve been rescuing Rainforest Cafe furniture.”

And sure enough, they’ve got great hauls!

“The Rainforest Cafe was my happy place as a kid,” reads the description. “Even as an adult, I love to go back and enjoy the nostalgia of the 90s[…] I was devastated when the last restaurant near me closed down and even more upset when I saw the furniture being destroyed. It had been a lifelong dream of mine to own a table. I would joke and beg with the manager every year on my birthday to please sell me one.”

“When the opportunity to rescue the tables and restore them for myself and other fans came up, I couldn’t pass it up. So thankful to the team at Rainforest Cafe for helping us, Cha Cha the frog, and my brother’s upper body strength, to help make this dream come true.”

If you’re thinking you want that Orca table, too late.

Perhaps a reboot is coming?

This was a good choice.

People were pretty into it.

Waste not, want not!

