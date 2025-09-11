She’s Settling Into Her New House Well, But Her Roommate Is Injured, And She’s Expecting Her To Go Above And Beyond To Help

When you’re used to living your life independently, a sudden illness or injury can really affect your life.

You suddenly find yourself having to rely on others for things that you would normally easily take in your stride, and the whole thing can start to feel really frustrating, no matter how kind the people around you are being.

There are a certain breed of people, on the other hand, who really relish the opportunity to have others do things for them.

And unfortunately for the woman in this story, her new roommate seems to be one of them.

Read on to find out how her new living situation is panning out.

AITA for not helping my injured roommate I started subletting a room from my friend five days ago. On the day I moved in, one of the roommates had torn her achilles (which obviously sucks) and needed a lot of help around the place. I’m happy to offer help here and there, but this girl asks without sounding very apologetic about it (can you wash my dishes/can you make me toast/can you help me with my laundry). I’d be super happy to help if this was a friend, but this girl is a stranger and my life is very busy currently.

Let’s see how she tried to change things for the better.

Whilst washing her dishes, I casually suggested how about going home for a little bit whilst it heals? Her dad drove up the other day to drop her at the emergency room and sounded lovely and then drove back, so I know she’s not estranged from at least one parent. She says no, she’s lucky to have her parents close by (1.5 hour drive away) and that they’re retired, but she has an appointment to change the cast every two weeks or so. Plus, she wants to stay in the city where her friends are (she points out that she went to a party last weekend where her friends signed her cast).

Read on to find out how she felt about this.

I was confused at this- why would you want to inconvenience strangers/roommates into helping you for 6 weeks when you can get full-time care from your retired parents? Sometimes I avoid going to the kitchen at the same time as her so I can avoid helping her when I’m working from home, and now I’m wondering if I’m just being really unempathetic and cold to her situation here? I don’t want to say anything to cause problems because I’m so new to the house and don’t want anything to be awkward because the rest of the house are lovely. AITA?

It’s one thing to ask for a little bit of help here and there, but expecting others to do all your chores for you is completely out of line.

This girl is basically a stranger, and yet she’s being guilted into washing her dishes and doing her laundry?

Her suggestion was a good one, it’s just a shame that she’d rather inconvenience other people.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that there were ways in which the girl could do more.

While others encouraged her to talk to the other housemates.

Meanwhile, some Redditors urged her to be a little more considerate.

Sure she shouldn’t refuse to help on the basis that the girl doesn’t want to go stay with her parents, but she is also of no obligation to be her roommate’s maid.

The girl might be in a lot of pain, but it’s important that she’s grateful about the help she’s receiving, and is careful not to take her roommates for granted.

It’s just not okay.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.