‘Sir, I don’t know if this is appropriate to say or not…’ – A Traveler Unexpectedly Hit It Off With Her Situationship’s Father During A Flight Delay

This situation sounds like it could be the start of a romantic comedy!

A woman named Caroline took to TikTok to tell viewers about the unexpected connection she made during a flight delay.

Caroline was heading from Washington, D.C. to New York for work when she and her fellow passengers had to sit on the tarmac for an extended flight delay.

She made conversation with the man sitting next to her, who was in his late fifties or early sixties.

Unfortunately, the passengers had to get off the plane and go back inside the airport because of the lengthy delay, and they were told that they’d be stuck in D.C. for the night.

Caroline and the man she met on the plane waited to see if there was a chance that the flight was going to take off that night, so they chatted some more.

And, as luck would have it, they were able to get back on the plane to head to New York, and they continued their conversation after they re-boarded.

The man told Caroline that he had two sons named Brian and Will and he showed her photos the young men.

It was then that Caroline realized the “Will” the man was talking about was someone she’d had a relationship with.

Caroline said, “You guys. I see this photo of Will and I go I know this man, I know this man. It takes me half a second, I’m like rendering and I’m remembering and then I realized that Will and I had a three-month situationship the first summer that I moved to D.C.”

She added, “And it did not end well. And not on my end and I’ll leave it at that. So then I have this moment where I’m like I just talked to this man for five hours. Me and him are buddies, like he knows me. I know him. Do I tell him, do I tell him I used to see his son? Obviously I have to tell him. So then I say, ‘Sir I don’t know if this is appropriate to say or not. But I used to see your son.'”

Caroline said the man thought it was funny and they both ended up laughing about it.

When they got off the plane in New York, the man said they should take a photo together, and Caroline went along with it for fun.

The next day, Caroline got a text message from Will that said, “Leave my dad alone.”

How funny!

Let’s take a look at the video.

You never know who you’re gonna meet at the airport…

