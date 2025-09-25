Sister Insisted She’d Care For Their Ailing Father, But Now She’s Backing Out And Blaming Her Brother For Not Dropping Everything To Help

Family promises can be easy to make when things are simple, but keeping them is a different story when reality hits.

AITA for yelling at my sister for being stressed about taking care of my Dad? Two years ago, I offered for my father to come live with me. Our home is spacious and well-equipped to accommodate him, and I wanted to ensure he felt supported after the person he had been caring for passed away. I even arranged travel for him to visit and explore the area.

However, my sister strongly objected, assuring the family that she would take responsibility for his well-being and help him establish housing on their property. At the time, my father decided not to fly, as he had never done so before, and chose to remain in his own home, less than an hour from my sister. He was still largely independent and didn’t yet require daily support.

Over the past year, his health began to decline, including unexplained weight loss. I extended the same offer again and made arrangements for him to move, but my sister again convinced him to stay nearby. So I did all I could from here and let the issue go. I helped him retire and set up social security for him, but I couldn’t do any of the state things that he needed at the time.

Recently, he experienced a medical emergency. When he reached out to my sister for help getting to the hospital, she said she couldn’t take him for another 24 hours due to her schedule. He eventually made it to the hospital with her, where he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He has had cancer in the past, and a recurrence was always a possibility.

Now, my sister has shared that she is emotionally unable to take care of him. Despite previously insisting she would take on this responsibility, she is currently unwilling to assist with essential support tasks such as applying for SNAP, disability, or long-term care services. She has also refused to accept any guidance from my wife and me, even though we are both medical professionals. It’s difficult watching this unfold, especially after she was repeatedly told that keeping him close was the best decision.

Now that the situation has become more challenging, she is stepping back from the commitment she insisted on making. He doesn’t know how bad the cancer is and will be receiving the news from his doctors this afternoon. It will be too late for him to switch things over to my state, and the best he can do now is palliative care. She keeps telling me I need to deal with it and fly in now, but I can’t. I have young kids and a busy schedule now. AITA?

