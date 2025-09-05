Sister Wants to Learn How To Tattoo At Home, But They Told Them It’s Not A Good Idea

Well I guess you gotta learn some way!

WIBTA if I told my sister it’s a bad idea to start learning to tattoo at home? “My mom used to be a tattoo artist 15+ years ago and stopped to pursue another career. Recently, she’s bought fake skin and an Amazon tattoo machine to practice again as a hobby. She doesn’t want to tattoo anymore, just use it for fun.

My sister (has a lot of tattoos, and is over 21) told my mom that she wants to learn how to tattoo from home using the fake skin and tattoo machine, and wants to eventually give herself a small tattoo. My mom isn’t against this idea, which I think is weird. I think this a terrible idea all together. I don’t think tattooing actual skin is a hobby, it’s a job for professionals. Also, my sister doesn’t know anything about blood borne pathogen training, and doesn’t know how deep or light to use the tattoo machine.

I know some people on tattoo beginners and tattoo scratchers are amazing, but I don’t trust my sister yet to make mistakes. Her lines are a bit shaky and unsaturated. Yesterday, she was practicing on the fake skin, and then decided to give herself some small dots without even changing the needle, which I believe is contamination. She was showing me tattoo designs yesterday and expressed interest in tattooing me, and got upset when I told her I don’t trust her not to scar me. It’s her body and choice to learn how to tattoo herself, but I think it’s a terrible idea. I don’t want to cave and have a terrible tattoo, or for her to tattoo herself and end up not liking it (she’s picky about how other artists do her tattoos). If I told her to stop trying to learn how to tattoo at home, WIBTA?”

