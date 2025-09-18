Size Tag On A Shirt Was Flipped To SX Instead Of XS, So One Customer Invented A Whole New Size And Method To Annoy A Retail Worker

We all know working a retail job is complicated, but some things like clothing sizes should be simple, right? Wrong.

One retail worker stewed in frustration while a customer insisted the store didn’t have the shirt in the size they needed.

Except they did and he was looking right at it.

Read on for the full story.

“This size is ‘SX,’ I need ‘XS.'” Working at a chain clothing store. Our shirts have little stickers on them with the size — XS, S, M, and so on. The sizes are also clearly marked on the inside tag.

One would think this would clear up any confusion, but this customer still found a way.

Customer comes up to me, holding a shirt.

C: “Excuse me, do you have this in an extra small?” Me: (familiar enough with sizing to see that it looks extra small) “Yeah, let me just take a look at this shirt.”

The retail worker immediately sees the problem.

I take it from him, and sure enough, the tag says XS. But the sticker looked like it fell off and was replaced, looking like SX. Me: “This one actually is an extra small! Here you go.”

But the customer won’t let this go.

C: “Well, you have the wrong sticker on it then.” Me: “The sticker is just flipped around, sir.”

He then doubles down.

C: “No, it clearly says ‘SX.’ You should make sure that everything is properly stickered, as it’s confusing for customers.” I just kept my mouth shut.

This retail worker knew that no amount of explaining in the world could bridge this gap.

What did Reddit think?

This user knows exactly what they would have done in that very moment.

The traditional clothing sizes really are limiting to the average shopper.

It’s not mean if you do it with a smile!

Who knew clothing sizes were so complicated?

It’s shifts like these that make retail workers never want to return.

Customers really do say the darndest things, don’t they?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.