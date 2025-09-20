Stubborn Woman Argues With Shop Clerk Over Total Because It Surpasses Her Gift Card By 1 Euro, But The Customer Is Proven Wrong

What would you do if a customer challenged you on their total? Would you listen to them, or would you show them the math?

In this story, one Redditor wound up with a strong-willed woman at her register, and the woman insisted the cashier was wrong.

She wasn’t wrong.

See the story below for all the details.

No, it is not 50 euro it is 51 euro Two years ago, I [22F] worked in big retail store that sold almost anything from clothes to bricks. You name it, they sold it.

Since I was student working to make some money, I got to ring orders. Nobody was really big fan of doing the registers because people could be very unkind. One day, two ladies come to my register purchasing baby clothes. One held the stroller, while the other one took the clothes. They had a gift card for 50 euros.

But these woman must’ve been in a hurry, because they didn’t even wait for their total.

She got two items, a little pajama set and a sweater. Both were on sale for like 40%, I think. Well, the lady thought the total was 50 euros, so she just placed the gift card and started walking away. Then, this conversation ensued. Me: Excuse me, Madam. You’ re total is 51 euros. Lady: That’s not right. It’s on sale.

The OP patiently explained.

Me: Yes, that is true. But together, they are 51 not 50. Lady: No, you can’t count. It is 50. I started to get a bit annoyed, but I had to put up my happy face

That’s when the Redditor acknowledged their system.

Me: I’m not counting. I scanned it in, and my computer says its 51. Lady: Then your computer is wrong. We kept getting back and forth.

Exhausted, this service worker had to give the customer a full-on math lesson.

Me: Look, I’ll type it in a calculator. You can watch while I type. Lady: Oh.. Me: …So you see, I’m not making it up.

This next part will shock you.

Without an apology, she said something in an other language, and her friend begrudgingly gave me 1 euro. They they both walked of without saying anything. This interaction took like 20 min, and there was still a big line of customers who were now impatient.

This was one of many reasons I never want to work there anymore.

Has Reddit dealt with stubborn customers like this? Read the comments below and find out what everyone is saying.

One reader noted the importance of a receipt.

Another questioned the prices of these items.

Reddit also sided with the OP on the accuracy of the computer.

And one commenter just wanted to show their support.

This woman’s pride made her look silly at the checkout.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.