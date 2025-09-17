Student Is Super Busy With Work And School, But Is Furious That His Coworkers Want Free English Lessons From Him

Being a university student without a job is stressful and taxing enough.

Throw a part-time job in the mix and you will no patience for nonsense.

AITA for refusing to teach someone English ? I am a university student, working part-time at a restaurant as a dish washer. I am an Australian citizen, but I migrated here with my family before I started primary school.

I am the only Aussie in the kitchen. There’s a few girls from South America who are here on student visas, ostensibly to study English. These are stand-alone English courses, not bridging courses designed to enable students to advance to higher education.

They are not attending classes and are in clear breach of their visa that limits their working hours to 24 hour per week. They work beyond that and gets paid cash in hand. To me, they are not genuine students, but it’s not up to me to judge. I show up to work and leave.

I am not interested in making friends because we have nothing in common and I could hardly understand them.

They asked me to teach them English. I refused and wouldn’t talk to them other than about work related matters. A restaurant is not a place to learn English, especially for someone who signed up for, but chose not to attend, an English class They can say they need money to pay rent, or whatever, I couldn’t care less. I am paid to wash dishes, not to teach English.

