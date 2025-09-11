Airline Passenger Kept Invading His Personal Space, So He Dumped Hot Coffee On Him

Middle seat? Aisle? Window?

Everyone has a preference, but knows deep down that the best seat on the plane remains at the mercy of who you’re sat next to.

How would you handle having a nightmare of a person sat next to you on your first ever international flight?

One guy recently took to Reddit to recall his exact handling of this scenario.

Here’s what went down.

It was International Waters

I was the middle seat on my first overseas flight from Sydney to San Fran.

I woke several times to the guy in the aisle seat next me elbows literally in my ribs.

Not a great way to begin your overseas journey.

I gently pushed them back a few times over the course of 10 hours but it was clear he DGAF.

With 2 hours left, the cabin crew turned the lights on, and the coffee cart came around and I asked for a coffee.

Coffee on a plane is always a dice roll.

I stood up and reached over to grab it and I don’t know, must have hit some mid air turbulence or something, and accidentally dumped half the hot coffee in his lap.

Yikes, that’s a lawsuit nowadays!

As the cabin crew helped him clean up, I sat back down, put my earphones in and went back to sleep.

His elbows somehow managed to stay over on his side for the rest of the flight.

Hmm…convenient.

Funniest thing was watching him go through customs with a damp brown stain on his beige khakis.

Was it deserved? Probably. Was he TA? Let’s see what Reddit had to say…

Most agreed the situation was rife for chaos.



Others shared similar stories.



Some thanked the original poster.



One person called out the poster’s actions.



Others poked good fun at the story overall.



Sounds like no one here was prepared for takeoff.

What a piece of work.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.