The HOA Demanded He Paint His Garage, So One Homeowner Complied In The Most Chaotic Way Possible

HOAs are supposed to keep neighborhoods looking nice, but sometimes their rules spark the very chaos they’re trying to avoid.

So when they demanded one homeowner repaint his cedar-sided garage, he didn’t back down.

Instead, he gave them exactly what they asked for — with a colorful twist they HATED.

Oh, I *must* paint my garage? Sure thing! A friend of mine lived in a pretty big neighborhood with a pretty strict HOA. He was the first house at the bottom of the hill that you saw when you drove in. He asked and was allowed to add a garage onto his house and did so, siding it with cedar planks. It looked great.

Then the HOA started causing some drama.

His HOA disagreed and told him the bylaws stated all exposed walls must be painted. He tried to appeal but was shot down unanimously.

But that’s when the homeowner discovered a compelling loophole.

So he checked the bylaws further and found that while it was stated that all exposed walls must be painted, there was absolutely no mention of any color restrictions.

So when his masterpiece was complete, the HOA couldn’t believe their eyes.

By the time he was done, each plank was a different primary color, and there was nothing they could do about it. They were furious with him, and he laughed his butt off.

He followed their rules to the letter, and they hated every second of it.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user shares another story about ticking off an HOA.

Has an HOA ever done anything actually good?

The way many HOAs carry out their rule is usually anything but fair.

This commenter thinks of another way this homeowner could have maliciously complied.

The HOA thought they could force compliance, but they underestimated just how petty some homeowners could be.

He may not have won their approval, but he definitely won the war of petty persistence.

