The Job Search Process Has Gotten Absolutely Ridiculous, And This Woman Calls Out Prospective Employers

Job hunting is the absolute worst these days.

A good part of that is just the generally declining health of the economy, but also increased competition.

Tons of people need jobs, and a lot of jobs don’t even require you to live in any particular spot, you’re so vying for attention with an increasingly large and desperate pool of applicants.

To be honest though, even those factors don’t go very far toward explaining why companies are taking applicants in the WAY that they are.

“I just had a 30 minute phone interview and what the ****, man? Like what the **** is going on?”

“I’m to the point I miss the days when you had to just go into a physical location, fill out an application and you had one interview. You sat down, you talked to the freaking owner of the business and at the end of it you were offered a ******* job or you were told no. I mean, I, I miss those days.”

“Why in the flying **** do we have, why is it the way that it is today? I mean, two ******* interviews and the questions that are asked, my goodness, I have never been asked such stupid *** ******* questions in my entire life. The lady literally asked me, ‘are you kind?’ What the ****, how does, like, what the ****, how does – I, I just, I, I don’t understand. I’m going ******* crazy.”

“Like are you guys hiring or not? Just it’s that ******* simple. I, I, I, I just, I’m, I’m fed the **** up. I’m fed the **** up. And I know I cannot be the only one fed the **** up with the job market and how things are operating today.”

It’s crap like this…

Don’t forget about the part where you then have to write a cover letter containing all the info in both those resumes you submitted, but poetically this time.

How well do you need to know me? We’re not getting married.

This isn’t complicated.

My personality type is annoyed, yo.

One element at play is that companies who are actively hiring can qualify for tax cuts – which is a nice idea on paper but gets exploited by those who, gosh, wouldn’t ya know it, are always searching but just haven’t found anyone they want to hire yet.

Though arguably, if you had your current employees spend less time on meaningless interviews and more time on real work, you’d probably make up that difference.

It’s all a messy waste of everyone’s time.

