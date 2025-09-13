The “Law & Order” Theme Song Has Gone Viral On TikTok Because Of The Hilarious “Special Dance Unit” Routine

Some folks say that you can dance to pretty much any music. That includes jingles and theme songs like the one in this story.

Who knew that the theme to Law & Order could also spawn a viral dance routine?!

It was created by @jonas_sjv who said in his caption that he did this with “my friends.”

So wholesome. So pure. So impressive. Also, hilarious.

The Wednesday dance is an example of a dance that many people recreated on TikTok. It’s a rare phenomenon.

Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson on Law & Order SVU, did the dance with her co-star Kelli Giddish.

Great rhythm, ladies!

They weren’t the only famous people to join the trend. The band Haim posted their performance on TikTok!

Their synchronization is very impressive. Maybe they’ll do it on their next tour?

Why did the Law & Order dance routine go viral? It’s hard to say.

The dance is easy to do, plus the contrast between serious SVU subject matter and a silly dance is great dark humor.

Also, the tune is such a bop!

Watch the full clip.

Here is @chilibeanbean and her partner putting their hearts into the meme.

This is Kelli Giddish and Mariska Hargitay from Law & Order SVU AKA “Special Dance Unit” giving the dance everything they’ve got.

The band Haim also got in on the trend on their account @haimtheband.

@sheltonfamilymoments shares another great example. These two are having a blast!

Here is what people are saying.

LOL clever.

It adds to the charm, that’s for sure!

It’s right up there with the Ducktales theme.

Air guitar is commitment!

It’s the best part! There would be twirling, I’m sure.

It’s awesome when goofiness catches on!

The best part of humans.

