The “Law & Order” Theme Song Has Gone Viral On TikTok Because Of The Hilarious “Special Dance Unit” Routine

by Ashley Ashbee

The viral Law & Order Dance with Law & Order stars, Haim and the original dancers

Some folks say that you can dance to pretty much any music. That includes jingles and theme songs like the one in this story.

Who knew that the theme to Law & Order could also spawn a viral dance routine?!

It was created by @jonas_sjv who said in his caption that he did this with “my friends.”

The original video: @jonas_sjv dancing

So wholesome. So pure. So impressive. Also, hilarious.

The Wednesday dance is an example of a dance that many people recreated on TikTok. It’s a rare phenomenon.

Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson on Law & Order SVU, did the dance with her co-star Kelli Giddish.

Law & Order SVU stars Kelli Giddish and Mariska Hargitay doing the viral Law & Order TikTok dance

Great rhythm, ladies!

They weren’t the only famous people to join the trend. The band Haim posted their performance on TikTok!

Their synchronization is very impressive. Maybe they’ll do it on their next tour?

Haim doing the Law & Order dance

Why did the Law & Order dance routine go viral? It’s hard to say.

The dance is easy to do, plus the contrast between serious SVU subject matter and a silly dance is great dark humor.

Also, the tune is such a bop!

Watch the full clip.

Here is @chilibeanbean and her partner putting their hearts into the meme.

This is Kelli Giddish and Mariska Hargitay from Law & Order SVU AKA “Special Dance Unit” giving the dance everything they’ve got.

The band Haim also got in on the trend on their account @haimtheband.

@sheltonfamilymoments shares another great example. These two are having a blast!

Here is what people are saying.

LOL clever.

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 6.50.32 AM The Law & Order Theme Song Has Gone Viral On TikTok Because Of The Hilarious Special Dance Unit Routine

It adds to the charm, that’s for sure!

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 6.51.06 AM The Law & Order Theme Song Has Gone Viral On TikTok Because Of The Hilarious Special Dance Unit Routine

It’s right up there with the Ducktales theme.

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 6.51.25 AM The Law & Order Theme Song Has Gone Viral On TikTok Because Of The Hilarious Special Dance Unit Routine

Air guitar is commitment!

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 6.51.45 AM The Law & Order Theme Song Has Gone Viral On TikTok Because Of The Hilarious Special Dance Unit Routine

It’s the best part! There would be twirling, I’m sure.

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 6.53.10 AM The Law & Order Theme Song Has Gone Viral On TikTok Because Of The Hilarious Special Dance Unit Routine

It’s awesome when goofiness catches on!

The best part of humans.

