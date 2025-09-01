The Toilet Paper Prank Is Here, And This Guy’s Brother Completely Falls For It

Remember back in 2020 when for some reason everyone thought the best thing to do was buy as much toilet paper as possible, leading to an insane shortage of toilet paper that absolutely did not need to happen?

If you made a video like this back then, you’d have an angry mob at your door.

But now, in less viral times, we have new viral crazes, like the one in this video from TikTok user @griffinandspencer:

You start with a length of TP and have your partner repeat after you with various actions. Coughing into it, humming into it, etc.

With each round, fold it a little smaller.

Finally, get them to make a big, open mouth sound, and shove the paper in.

Then start dividing up your stuff because your relationship is over.

But it’s all done in love.

Gross, yet adorable.

You gotta really wipe that smile off your face.

Pour one out for Spencer.

Who would YOU pull this prank on?

