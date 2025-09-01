September 1, 2025 at 4:48 pm

The Toilet Paper Prank Is Here, And This Guy’s Brother Completely Falls For It

by Ben Auxier

Griffin and Spencer doing the toilet paper prank

TikTok/griffinandspencer

Remember back in 2020 when for some reason everyone thought the best thing to do was buy as much toilet paper as possible, leading to an insane shortage of toilet paper that absolutely did not need to happen?

If you made a video like this back then, you’d have an angry mob at your door.

But now, in less viral times, we have new viral crazes, like the one in this video from TikTok user @griffinandspencer:

Griffin and Spencer doing the toilet paper prank

TikTok/griffinandspencer

You start with a length of TP and have your partner repeat after you with various actions. Coughing into it, humming into it, etc.

Griffin and Spencer doing the toilet paper prank

TikTok/griffinandspencer

With each round, fold it a little smaller.

Griffin and Spencer doing the toilet paper prank

TikTok/griffinandspencer

Finally, get them to make a big, open mouth sound, and shove the paper in.

Griffin and Spencer doing the toilet paper prank

TikTok/griffinandspencer

Then start dividing up your stuff because your relationship is over.

@griffinandspencer

Got his ahhh 😂😂 #gay #boyfriend #couple #lgbt #prank #pranked #coupleprank

♬ original sound – Griffin & Spencer

But it’s all done in love.

Screenshot 1 008cd3 The Toilet Paper Prank Is Here, And This Guys Brother Completely Falls For It

Gross, yet adorable.

Screenshot 2 416790 The Toilet Paper Prank Is Here, And This Guys Brother Completely Falls For It

You gotta really wipe that smile off your face.

Screenshot 3 60e563 The Toilet Paper Prank Is Here, And This Guys Brother Completely Falls For It

Pour one out for Spencer.

Screenshot 4 914980 The Toilet Paper Prank Is Here, And This Guys Brother Completely Falls For It

Who would YOU pull this prank on?

