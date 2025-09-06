Dad Is Pushing His Kid’s Teenage Cousin Hard In Athletic Training, So They Told Him He’s Taking Things Too Far

I remember seeing these kinds of dads when I played sports growing up.

AITA for telling my dad not everyone wants to be a great athlete? “My (15) dad was a sprinter in high school and college. Best time was 100 meters in 11.6 seconds(for context, my country’s national record is 10.06. No one from here has broken the 10 second barrier/ran sub-10 second yet). He said he only ate healthy food, mainly fish, eggs and vegetables. Told us he ‘didn’t have any ice cream or other junk’ until he was 22, after graduation when he stopped participating. His only snacks back then were fresh fruits.

He never tried to make me train and compete, saying I ‘have zero talent.’ I have to eat the same diet but am okay with that. But my cousin (14), who has been living with us ever since my aunt passed away, is different.

Dad has him on the same training and diet that he used years ago. My cousin talked to me about it, saying it’s ’too much’ and asking me to talk to my dad. I told him not everyone wants to compete at that level and that he is pushing too far but my dad just snapped at me, saying he’s the guardian and it’s not my place to say anything.”

This kid’s dad needs to chill out and back off.

