New General Manager Prohibited Employees From Waiting Near The Time Clock, So This Man And His Coworkers Walked Around It Instead

Time clock compliance I work at a manufacturing company. The closest time clock to the employee parking lot is down in the machine shop. Every day, about two dozen people can be seen standing around the clock. Waiting for it to click over to 3:30 so they can punch out.

But, about a year ago, we got a new general manager. After she had been there for a couple of months, she decided that this should not be allowed. A notice was posted in the workplace stating that: “People may not congregate around the time clock anymore.”

At about the same time, there was a corporate-wide exercise campaign based on the Olympics. Many people downloaded an exercise app. This tracked their daily steps (along with other things). There were possible prizes and locational honors.

Now, the downstairs machine shop is a large, open, roughly square space. With a marked aisle running around the periphery of the floor. So, when the time-clock edict came around, people still headed to the clock. But instead, they spent the time “getting their daily steps in.”

By the end of the week, we had about 30 people spending the last 5 to 10 minutes of the shift. They were circumambulating clockwise around the entire machining department. They checked the clock each time they passed. The GM saw this spectacle one day.

I guess it reminded her too much of that scene in Midnight Express. She reversed the clock edict. Funny thing, though, people still kept coming down to get their steps in for a few weeks afterward. Well, until the contest was over.

Unreasonable workplace rules can lead to creative results.

Employees will always figure something out.

