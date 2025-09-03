Siblings Did A Nice Thing For Their Dad While House Sitting, But When He Returned Home From Vacation, Things Turned Sour

It’s nice to be nice, and if given the opportunity to do something kind for someone they care about, most people would take it.

So when the brother and sister in this story were house sitting for their dad and step-mom, they went out of their way to show a little kindness.

But their nice surprise turned nasty when the couple returned from vacation.

Read on to see what line they crossed to cause a resentment that stretched for years through their family.

AITA for cleaning out dad’s fridge? A couple of years ago, me (23, female) and my brother (21, male) were asked to house-sit and watch the cats for our dad and step-mom while they went on vacation for several weeks. Within the first week of us staying at our dad’s house we went through the fridge, looking for things that we could cook for dinner on the upcoming nights. As we went through their fridge, we started to notice that a lot of things were expired, moldy, and overall inedible. This included produce and leftovers left in Tupperware. And we are not talking a couple weeks or months, we are talking years expired.

Let’s see what the siblings did in reaction to this gross situation.

So we decided as a gift/act of service to them we would clean their fridge, pantry, and replace everything that was expired. My brother and I spent an entire day throwing out expired products, wiping down and disinfecting the shelves, and logging the things that we needed to replace, even down to the brand. It was clear during this project that it had been at least a few months since any of the shelves had been wiped down, and it was unclear if the fridge had ever received a true deep clean.

But their mission was easier said than done.

While replacing the items we found almost everything. Every sauce, every local salsa, and every cheese. The one thing we could not find anywhere was mint jelly. My family likes to have mint jelly with lamb chops, naturally. We went to several stores and asked about the mint jelly/sauce. We decided that our father could probably find the mint jelly that he had once purchased, and it was a small loss for the large task we had just performed.

Read on to find out how their father and step-mother reacted to the huge project they had undertaken.

My father and step-mom returned home and freaked out. They were genuinely angry that we cleaned their fridge and pantry. We had no expectation of a thank you or anything, as we just did it to help them out in the way we knew how. But they reacted so poorly they have built resentments against my brother and I, and in return we have developed resentments because it was a lot of work and they did not acknowledge that. The other major problem is the mint jelly. There was no recognition that everything else had been replaced with edible food, it was the absence of the mint jelly that is used maybe once every three months that was noticed, commented on, and we were criticized for.

And things have seemingly got worse over the years.

This still comes up. We remember this big task we did for them and feel unappreciated. And they occasionally bring this up as something horrible that we did to them, usually in front of others as a way to embarrass us. Were we wrong to cleaning the fridge out and fail to replace the mint sauce? AITA?

These adult children did a truly nice thing for their dad and step-mom, and their negative reaction says a lot about who the couple are as people.

And it’s really not a good look.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the kids had done a nice thing, not something to be resented for.

While this Redditor said from experience that this gesture should attract gratitude.

And others suggested a sweet bit of petty revenge.

There’s a certain kind of parent who brings up things their children did years later to humiliate them.

And funnily enough that’s the same kind of parent who focuses on one tiny negative instead of the huge, generous things their children have done to help them.

Not only is this bad parenting, it’s also hugely unappreciative and potentially even abusive.

What a waste of their time, effort and money. They won’t be doing anything else nice for them in a hurry.

