They Got A Perfect Tattoo Honoring Her Grandfather, But When She Looked A Little Closer, She Noticed A Strange Feature
You’re putting a lot of trust in the hands of a tattoo artist when you decide to get some ink done.
They’re literally stabbing a little permanent painting into your skin. Here’s hoping they know what they’re doing, and that the skills are really there.
Of course, competency isn’t the ONLY thing you might have a concern about…
Check it out.
AITA for getting mad my artist hid their initials in my tattoo?
I went to a tattoo shop in my area, with a photo of the tattoo I wanted.
It was one my dad had gotten to honor my passed grandfather who’s father also had it.
But the point is – it was important to me that the tattoo looked EXACTLY as it did in the photo.
So, they head over to a good shop.
I get to the shop, I explain everything, I pay, get the tattoo, and we’re done, I think it looks awesome, everything is great!
Until a few weeks later when I show my great grandmother the tattoo.
She’s static, grabs my arm to look at and compliment it, then asks, “Who’s AJ?”
And that’s when the penny dropped.
I ask her what she means, and she points out on the tattoo where the initials A and J or maybe T were hidden into the tattoo.
I’m instantly [angry], as my artists name is Alice Trever.
She tries to assure me it’s no big deal if I hadn’t noticed it til now, but I still reached out to the artist sort of irritated.
They told me the style of art I got is called traditional and it’s “pretty trad” for all artists who do that style to do it.
I demanded a partial refund and they refused, so I complained to the owner who made the artist give me a full refund.
But did they handle it well?
Now the artist is running a full smear campaign, talking about moving shops, and all kinds of crap.
My sister says I’m [a jerk] for pushing the issue, but I feel like, at the end of the day, I told you exactly what I wanted and you didn’t do that. AITA?
Let’s see what the comments say:
It’s a weird thing to do.
Does she even watch TV?
No, this is NOT normal.
I’d understand if the artist wanted to ask permission to leave a little signature.
I mean, I wouldn’t do that because if feels off-putting, but it would at least be ethical.
