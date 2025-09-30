They Were Getting Tired Of Their Girlfriend Getting Disrespected At Her Own Birthday, And She Finally Had Enough

It’s not all that unusual for someone not to get along with their partner’s friends that well.

AITA for kicking my gf’s friends out of her birthday party? My F22 girlfriends F23 birthday was yesterday. I’m gonna be honest, I’ve never really liked her friends that much. I think they are all very self centered and very bad friends to my gf. She has known them all for 5 years+ so I’ve never felt it was my place to be too harsh. They have hurt her feelings multiple times. And her last two birthdays have been especially bad. I feel like they cannot handle the attention not being on them.

The first year went down like this:

One of the two times, she had a party/pregame at her place, and she wanted to wait to go out clubbing until it was midnight so it would officially be her birthday, which I agreed was fair. Some of them couldn’t wait and left early, while others during singing happy birthday stood in the hallway taking pictures of each other and talking, and looking angry that they weren’t getting attention. I didn’t say anything to them but i thought it was rude.

Then the second year:

The year after was basically the same if not worse. She lived with a few of them, and they didn’t want to go to the bar she wanted to, and they ended up splitting up. They then said they were tired and would be on they way home. Me and my gf got back to their place before they did, and these ******* ******* showed up with a whole after party, at my gfs actual birthday after they said they were tired. Who does that? Both times my girlfriend expressed that it made her sad.

The third time was not a charm.

Now this year, me and my girlfriend have moved in together and had the party at our place. There were a lot of other people there than her friends, but her friends were acting so rude. All of these things how they wanted to leave to a club, and barely talked to my girlfriend, leaving during happy birthday. Saying they were bored. Other people were standing around looking shocked they were saying this out loud. My girlfriend went to the bathroom, I think to cry. I then lost it. It has been three years of this as long as I’ve been in the picture and I have had enough.

The speech went something like this:

I said “you haven’t been invited to a ******* regular pregame, but her birthday party. Have some respect and stop thinking about yourself all the ******* time. You guys have been acting like this every single one of her birthdays and I’m so sick of you treating my gf like ****. You will not have that attitude in our house, and if that is to difficult for you guys then you have to leave and let the rest of us actually have a good time”

But not everyone thinks it was a good call.

They got shocked because I don’t think anyone has ever spoken to them that way before. They left. My gf came back and I told her what had happened and she thanked me and it seemed like she had a great time the rest of the night. But other people have today said I am [a jerk] for talking to them like that and making a scene. They also haven’t spoken to my gf today. Am I the [jerk]?

