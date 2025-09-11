Woman Learns She Might Be Pregnant, But She’s Worried Because Her Boyfriend Is Broke

An unplanned pregnancy can be a blessing in disguise, or a life-upending change. Sometimes, it can be both. But the circumstance varies from person to person.

In this story, a woman who might be pregnant reveals why she isn’t ready… but it has nothing to do with her, and everything to do with the father’s earning potential.

Let’s dig in.

AITA for telling my bf that he can’t afford a baby I (28 F) have been with my bf ( 32 M) for 5 yrs. I’m currently delayed for a few days.

Always a feeling of uncertainty when that happens. But what is OP’s take on the possibility?

While talking about things I said, “I hope I’m not pregnant “ and he asked me why. I was quiet for a few minutes and he keeps on asking what’s the reason. Finally I gave in and said, “Because… you can’t afford it.”

Ouch. But is she right?

After I said that he became distant and a bit cold. (I’m just thinking about the practicality of having a kid right now.)

Sure, practical matters… matter. But was OP too honest?

For context I’m a professional degree holder while he’s underboard. I also earn more that him.

AITA?

Tough to say… I mean, when you’re right, you’re right. But honesty doesn’t have to be brutal.

What do the comments say?

One person says, words are important.

Another person explicitly says YTA.

This poster says yikes, yeah it’s you.

Someone else approaches with curiosity… and a pinch of judgment.

Another person confirms the whole, brutal honesty is not the same as regular honesty.

Oh baby, what a diss.

I wonder what’s going to happen next.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.