This Woman Received An Inappropriate Gift From Her Father’s Girlfriend, And When She Didn’t Respond, Was Dubbed Ungrateful

Gift giving is never easy – whether it’s someone you know well and really care about or someone you are purchasing for out of obligation, there is so much to bear in mind.

Do they already have this? Will they actually like it? Is it within budget and practical to buy?

Usually it’s no big deal if your gift is a little off-piste, even if it doesn’t hit the mark, the recipient will generally accept it with gratitude regardless.

Otherwise, you can just laugh it off and move on.

But the gift that the woman in this story received is simply too inappropriate to laugh off.

Read on to find out what her father’s girlfriend gifted her.

AITA for telling my father and his girlfriend that the gift she got me was creepy and invasive? I’m expecting my first child, due in February. This is the first grandchild on both sides, so everyone is very excited about it. My father’s girlfriend “Lena” and I have an okay relationship, but we’re very different people. I don’t like most of the things she likes and vice versa. There’s no bad blood between us, but she can be a bit pushy sometimes, so we’re not exactly close.

Let’s see how her relationship with Lena was tested.

One of the biggest differences between me and Lena is our stance on influencer culture: she loves it, I don’t. Since I got pregnant, she’s been sending me posts on Instagram of random influencers talking about their experiences with childbirth, motherhood, etc. A few months ago, one of her favorite influencers gave birth and filmed the whole thing. She posted a cutesy, poorly edited video of the baby being born and her entire family watching from outside the delivery room, with country music playing in the background. Lena sent me that video, and I remember telling her I’d never do something like that.

But Lena had other ideas.

My husband and I celebrated Christmas at my cousin’s place with the rest of my family. When it was time for us to exchange and open our gifts, Lena gave me an envelope. Inside was a videographer’s business card. She told me she was hiring him to film my birth. I seriously cannot imagine being filmed while going through a medical procedure, and I don’t want anyone besides my husband at the hospital with me. I’ve been clear about that since I announced my pregnancy. I didn’t want to embarrass Lena, so I thanked her when she gave me the card.

However, that wasn’t the end of things.

Yesterday, my husband and I had lunch with her and my father, and I told her that while I appreciated the gesture, I didn’t feel comfortable with a videographer. I said she didn’t have to get me anything else for Christmas, but I’d appreciate it if she didn’t hire him. Both she and my father got offended, and we ended up having an argument. At one point, Lena started crying and said she couldn’t understand why I’d pass up on the opportunity of creating such a “beautiful memento” of my child’s birth. I replied that I found the idea of having someone film me during such a vulnerable moment to be creepy and invasive, and that this wasn’t the first time I expressed I was uncomfortable with it.

And the situation has created divisions amongst her family.

My father said that it was rude of me to say that and refuse the gift, and he’s “very disappointed” in me. But my husband agrees with me, as does pretty much my whole family. I don’t really think I did anything wrong, but my father’s reaction is freaking me out. AITA?

This woman was totally in the right for refusing the gift and attempting a civil conversation with her father and his girlfriend, and it was a tactful and classy move to wait until after Christmas to do so.

Childbirth is a vulnerable and, for most people, private moment that they don’t necessarily want to broadcast to others or save for later – rather, the child being born is the only memento they need.

Sure Lena might have liked such a thing, but she needs to understand that this is a very divisive gift – and something that the woman had already said she wouldn’t want.

Let's see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the gift was both creepy and inappropriate.

While others wondered if Lena didn’t understand quite how vulnerable a woman feels while giving birth.

Meanwhile, this Redditor called out Lena and the woman’s father for their behavior.

All aspects of childbirth and the early days of a child’s birth are down to personal preference and circumstances – they are not for outsiders to dictate.

Some people would be overjoyed that a videographer was going to capture the birth, and good for them. But for others, the whole prospect is invasive and unpleasant.

Either way, it is for the couple to choose.

You can’t just force that on someone.

