Young Couple Was Sharing A House with His Family, But The Sister’s Constant Abuse Is Becoming Way Too Much

There’s an old saying that goes something like, “when someone tells you who they are, believe them.”

That can be interpreted as a message of acceptance (i.e. respect someone’s identity preferences, even if you don’t immediately get it), but it can also be a warning.

If someone tells you (shows you) through their actions the KIND of person they are, don’t waste time telling yourself that’s not really them.

It’s a lesson that’s more helpful the sooner you learn it.

AITA for reaching my breaking point with my bf’s sister? I, (19F), and my boyfriend, (19M), recently moved into his family’s house (paying rent, etc.), about 8 months ago We never really had any issues with his family/family’s actions until recently. For privacy reasons, no names are going to be named.

Turns out their routine existence was anything but.

It all started at the beginning of the year when everyone started getting into “routines” and such with each other. BF’s older sister (23F) regularly has her boyfriend sleep over, hang out, almost live here, in a way. One day, after her boyfriend had left, she started absolutely SCREAMING at me and my bf about her mouthwash, saying we had used all of it, that we were “rude and disrespectful”, and needed to buy a new bottle. I tried explaining to her that I had my own *prescription* mouthwash, that neither of us had used it or touched it, and maybe to ask her boyfriend if he had used it. She refused, staying adamant about it being us that used it, that her boyfriend would never do that. Long story short, we dropped it for the time being, but found out she had taken MY mouthwash to her room and started using it since we “used hers”. Didn’t even ask. (Spoiler: sister’s bf confessed that it was in fact him, but didn’t want to tell her)

Gee, I wonder why her boyfriend was nervous about telling her something like that.

She seems so chill.

Well, fast forward to this morning, and it continues. Both of us were woken up around 5:20 AM to her screaming AGAIN outside our door about how “we’re both ” and the baby gate had fallen on her dog. A baby gate that we have never touched. She kept going for about 10 minutes outside our door until she broke the doorknob to our bedroom door, knocked the chair holding [jerks]” door shut to the floor (the dogs can usually push our door open, and it’s just not something we want to have to deal with, but new door handle has been ordered now.), and threw the baby gate right next to our faces, then slammed the door and left, going to her bf and talking about how we’re so inconsiderate, etc.

Hey, in her defense, mouthwash is a billion dollars and only available in the middle of Death Valley.

There’s so much more that I could get into, but I quite frankly don’t want to. I just feel like I’m walking on eggshells 24/7, rushing to make sure everything’s in it’s place when I see her car pull in. I don’t know what to do anymore, as we’ve already had multiple discussions about her behavior, but nothing changes.

Let’s see what the comments say:

It doesn’t seem like ANYTHING is happening, really…

This should be taken seriously.

Basically: get out.

Best of luck.

RUN.

