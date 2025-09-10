September 10, 2025 at 4:55 am

TikTok Eliminated The Pinned Comment Feature, But This Creator May Have Found An Alternative

by Michael Levanduski

Blond woman talking about TikTok

TikTok, Shutterstock

TikTok is extremely popular, and they are always making changes to the platform to try to optimize how things work.

This TikToker found a way around the fact that TikTok removed the ability to pin a top comment for creators.

The video is quick and simple. It starts off with her saying, “So, we all know that you can’t pin comments anymore.”

Woman giving trend tips

TikTok/queenoftrendalerts

Lots of creators are upset that you can’t pin comments anymore.

She continues, “But, I found a new hack. TikTok released a new feature so that when you are scrolling in the comments, the first one shows up as pink.”

Yes, it says ‘First Comment’ in pink.

Blond woman explaining TikTok

TikTok/queenoftrendalerts

She then says, “So, be the first person to comment with your call to action or your prompt, and this will help it stand out.”

Ok, I suppose that could be beneficial, though still not as good as being able to pin the comment.

Woman giving tips on TikTok

TikTok/queenoftrendalerts

I guess this tip is better than nothing, but creators who have lots of followers will need to act fast. Her video does have the description of, “Try this pinned comment hack! Have you noticed it?”

It needs to be pointed out that she wasn’t even able to be the first comment on her own video, lol.

If you are a content creator, though, this could be a great tool.

Watch the full video below to see how it works.

@queenoftrendalerts

Try this pinned comment hack! Have you noticed it? #pinnedcomment #tiktoktricksandtips #tiktoktips #tiktokcomments

♬ original sound – queenoftrendalerts

Here are the comments, make sure to check those out as well:

See, even she noticed that she wasn’t first.

Comment 1 44 TikTok Eliminated The Pinned Comment Feature, But This Creator May Have Found An Alternative

This commenter doesn’t think it will work.

Comment 2 44 TikTok Eliminated The Pinned Comment Feature, But This Creator May Have Found An Alternative

Here is someone who wants to know why they removed pinned comments.

Comment 3 44 TikTok Eliminated The Pinned Comment Feature, But This Creator May Have Found An Alternative

Content creators need to work hard to stay ahead of the TikTok changes.

