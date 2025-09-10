TikTok Eliminated The Pinned Comment Feature, But This Creator May Have Found An Alternative

TikTok, Shutterstock
TikTok is extremely popular, and they are always making changes to the platform to try to optimize how things work.
This TikToker found a way around the fact that TikTok removed the ability to pin a top comment for creators.
The video is quick and simple. It starts off with her saying, “So, we all know that you can’t pin comments anymore.”
TikTok/queenoftrendalerts
Lots of creators are upset that you can’t pin comments anymore.
She continues, “But, I found a new hack. TikTok released a new feature so that when you are scrolling in the comments, the first one shows up as pink.”
Yes, it says ‘First Comment’ in pink.
TikTok/queenoftrendalerts
She then says, “So, be the first person to comment with your call to action or your prompt, and this will help it stand out.”
Ok, I suppose that could be beneficial, though still not as good as being able to pin the comment.
TikTok/queenoftrendalerts
I guess this tip is better than nothing, but creators who have lots of followers will need to act fast. Her video does have the description of, “Try this pinned comment hack! Have you noticed it?”
It needs to be pointed out that she wasn’t even able to be the first comment on her own video, lol.
If you are a content creator, though, this could be a great tool.
Watch the full video below to see how it works.
Here are the comments, make sure to check those out as well:
See, even she noticed that she wasn’t first.
This commenter doesn’t think it will work.
Here is someone who wants to know why they removed pinned comments.
Content creators need to work hard to stay ahead of the TikTok changes.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · content, content creator, first comment, pinned comment, stock, tiktok, tiktok trends, tiktoker, top, video, viral
TikTok Eliminated The Pinned Comment Feature, But This Creator May Have Found An Alternative
by Michael Levanduski
TikTok, Shutterstock
TikTok is extremely popular, and they are always making changes to the platform to try to optimize how things work.
This TikToker found a way around the fact that TikTok removed the ability to pin a top comment for creators.
The video is quick and simple. It starts off with her saying, “So, we all know that you can’t pin comments anymore.”
TikTok/queenoftrendalerts
Lots of creators are upset that you can’t pin comments anymore.
She continues, “But, I found a new hack. TikTok released a new feature so that when you are scrolling in the comments, the first one shows up as pink.”
Yes, it says ‘First Comment’ in pink.
TikTok/queenoftrendalerts
She then says, “So, be the first person to comment with your call to action or your prompt, and this will help it stand out.”
Ok, I suppose that could be beneficial, though still not as good as being able to pin the comment.
TikTok/queenoftrendalerts
I guess this tip is better than nothing, but creators who have lots of followers will need to act fast. Her video does have the description of, “Try this pinned comment hack! Have you noticed it?”
It needs to be pointed out that she wasn’t even able to be the first comment on her own video, lol.
If you are a content creator, though, this could be a great tool.
Watch the full video below to see how it works.
Here are the comments, make sure to check those out as well:
See, even she noticed that she wasn’t first.
This commenter doesn’t think it will work.
Here is someone who wants to know why they removed pinned comments.
Content creators need to work hard to stay ahead of the TikTok changes.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · content, content creator, first comment, pinned comment, stock, tiktok, tiktok trends, tiktoker, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.