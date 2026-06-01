Bride-to-Be Reconsiders Bridesmaid Choice After Future Sister-in-Law’s Lifestyle Changes

When you are planning your wedding, you want everything to go perfectly, and that includes having your loved ones in your bridal party.

What would you do if your future sister-in-law was supposed to be in your bridal party, but she has recently been engaging in very unhealthy habits?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she told her future sister-in-law that she needed to get back in shape or she wouldn’t be in the bridal party. This upset the sister-in-law, and now they haven’t spoken in days.

Did the sister-in-law overreacted, or was the bride completely out of line? Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for telling my fiancées sister she needs to be more healthy to be my bridesmaid? I, 29f, am getting married to my fiancée, 32m, in June of 2027.

We have been planning for a couple of months now, and previous to our engagement, he told me he was going to propose so I could be ready (I hate surprises, and he knows that). I am very close with my future SIL and the rest of the family. Over the years she has become a best friend and sister I never had, and I love her.

It will be great to have both sides of the new family involved in the big day.

When I found out I was going to be proposed to, I asked my fiancée if he would be OK with his sister as one of my bridesmaids. He said that it was fine, and I asked her, and she said yes! Recently she has stopped coming to pilates with me, which was weird since we have been going together multiple times a week for a couple years now.

People change over the years, not a big deal.

I also noticed she has started eating very unhealthily, which is also weird because she was a major health nut. She recently downloaded TikTok, which I found surprising, as she has no social media, but I followed her on there. After following her for a bit, I saw she was reposting ‘mukbangs.’ Last week I viewed her account and saw that every one of her reposts was these ‘mukbangs’!

She is clearly making some unhealthy decisions. I’d be worried about what the cause of this might be.

I feel like the videos are influencing her to make bad decisions with her health; she was very fit a while ago, but it seems she has become addicted to her phone. It is very sad for me to say this because she was such an active woman with me before downloading TikTok.

After I saw these reposts, I tried to ask her nicely without prying if these videos were influencing her. I told her that I understand that mental health is fragile sometimes, and I don’t want to upset her if she is suffering in silence, but I am worried about her health.

Oh boy, this is always a very sensitive subject. Threatening to take away her role as a bridesmaid is out of line.

I then mentioned how she has gained so much weight in the past two months, and I am scared if she continues down this path something bad will happen to her. I really hope I did not come off as mean or a bully when I said this to her, but I then told her that if she wants to be one of my bridesmaids, she needs to come back to the gym with me and work on herself.

I should also mention she is a type one diabetic, and this type of eating is even worse for her compared to the average person. I am extremely worried because I have gone down a path of binge eating myself during my teenage years. I became prediabetic at the age of fifteen, and I do not want her to jeopardize her health any longer.

It is not at all surprising that she got upset when confronted about this.

All that to say that after I told her my concerns, she got angry and told me she was not going to attend the wedding anymore. My fiancée and future MIL tried to reason with her and voiced their own concerns about her health, but to no avail.

I have not spoken with her in a few days now because she is ignoring me and my fiancée (I am not sure about my MIL), and honestly I feel terrible about the whole thing, but I am concerned about her and this path she is going down. AITA?

On the one hand, yes. She should not have threatened to kick her out of her bridal party because of this. On the other hand, she is worried about her sister-in-law, and it was good to talk to her about it. At the end of the day, she does owe her an apology, and hopefully, they can work things out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this difficult story.

It may be sarcasm, but this commenter really hits the nail on the head.

While she is claiming that she said these things out of concern, it seems clear that she just doesn’t want her in the wedding party based on how she looks.

This commenter says that what she said and did was very toxic, and I agree.

While it is certainly good to be concerned about family, there are ways to bring it up. She really handled it poorly.

This is really what it boils down to. I can’t imagine how hurt the sister-in-law was. Hopefully they can work this out.

She really owes her future sister-in-law a heartfelt apology. Even if she was just concerned, the way that she said it was very hurtful. Hopefully, this doesn’t cause long-lasting harm to their relationship.