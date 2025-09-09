TikToker Tries To Make His Subaru Sound System Seem Distorted, But Some People Aren’t Buying It

Rocking out to your favorite songs while you are in the car is a lot of fun.

When this TikToker tried it in his Subaru, however, the audio was extremely distorted, so he made a video about it to see what was going on.

The video starts with him in the car with the caption, “How bad are Subaru speakers? He has the music playing softly so far, but then he reaches to turn it up.

He turns the volume up to 30+ and it gets real distorted real fast. In his video description, he says, “I swear it gets worse.”

That would be pretty disappointing. Sometimes it is fun to blast the music.

Apparently, Subaru has a reputation for not having the best sound in its entry-level vehicles. But after watching this video, it turns out that the speakers aren’t the problem in this case. The sleuths in the comments realized that his car audio was on pause! One person says, “Song is paused bro.”

So it turns out he was just making up the issue and playing a distorted song he over the video to see what people thought.

Why do some people feel the need to lie just to get attention? A lot of people do complain about the Subaru speakers in the comments though, to be fair.

I drove a very old Subaru years ago, and I didn’t have a problem with the speakers.

Check out the full video for yourself and see what you think.

See if you can spot the proof that he was faking the audio.

The people in the comments have a lot to say about this video.

Here is someone who thought he blew his speakers.

Here is someone who figured it out.

This is useful information when shopping for a Subaru.

Not everything in this video is as it seems.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁