Toyota Driver Talked About Buying A Car With A Monthly Payment Of More Than $700

Getting a car with a decent monthly payment takes some time and it takes some shopping around.

You don’t just jump at the first thing you see, right?

Well, don’t tell that to a woman named Liz…

She posted a video on TikTok and talked about the Toyota Camry she bought that came with a pretty hefty monthly payment.

Liz said that the monthly payment for her 2020 Camry is a surprising $724 a month and she admitted that she just wasn’t aware of other options.

She added that she thinks she was scammed by workers at the dealership because she doesn’t know much about cars and she has bad credit.

Liz also said she was 19-years-old at the time, which didn’t help her situaiton.

She said, “How would you feel if your 19-year-old daughter, sister, or cousin went into a dealership and someone did her like that?”

Liz said that her Camry is almost paid off after five years and that she works at McDonald’s and Walmart to make her payments.

She said she initially wanted to buy an expensive car, but she settled on a Camry.

Liz told viewers that she’s never had any problems with her car and she said, “I’ve learned to love my Camry. I’m almost done paying it off, and that’s all that matters.”

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

That’s a lot of money for a monthly car payment…

