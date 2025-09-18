Underage Driver Tried To Pick Up A Delivery Order Containing Booze, So One Observant Employee Had To Shut Him Down

Delivery apps like DoorDash are all the rage nowadays, but not every order ends with a smooth handoff on the retail side.

When a driver who was under 21 years old arrived expecting a quick pickup, one employee had no choice but to shut it down before it even began.

Read on for the full story!

First Underage Delivery Person I work in a store that sells wine, beer, spirits, & more (😉). I’m a Merchandiser, so I mainly work on digital orders placed by customers to be picked up by them or through DoorDash, Grizzly, or Uber Eats.

This store is very particular about following liquor laws.

We have signs posted everywhere your eyes could possibly travel, saying “Please show your ID” and “We ID all customers.” Stuff like that. I’ve been working here a little over a year now, and a few weeks ago someone came in to pick up a DoorDash order.

But the employee soon notices something off.

I ask who it’s for, find the order, and scan it. I ask for their ID and scan that. It comes up with an error, and I turn it around to see the year: 2006. I suck at math, so I had no idea how old he actually was, but according to my device, he definitely wasn’t 21+.

So he has to let the driver know he’s not going anywhere with this order.

I tell him, “So, you are not of age to be picking up this order.” He looks at me all confused like, “Can’t pick up order?” (English is his second language).

The employee tries their best to keep their cool.

I hold my tongue to stop myself from going off on him by saying something like, NO, you cannot handle this alcohol because you’re under 21! I’m pretty sure I had a bad day that day. I can’t remember, but I do remember being dumfounded.

A language barrier didn’t exactly help matters either.

I tell him again, “No, I cannot release this order to you because you are under age.” Because English is his second language, I think he just left out of confusion.

It may not have been the smoothest interaction ever, but the employee was only doing the best they could.

What did Reddit think?

This user helps the cashier out with the math.

If the merchandiser had allowed the guy to pick up the delivery, it could have had serious consequences.

There are some exceptions to the law, according to this commenter.

This user seems to think this issue should have never even come up.

The exchange ended on an awkward note, but at least the employee didn’t have to worry about breaking any laws.

Rules are rules, even when it gets uncomfortable.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.