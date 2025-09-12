Walmart Customer Waited At A Store For A Long Time To Have A Security Case Opened. – ‘Store closes in 20 minutes.’

This is getting old, my friends!

I’m talking about having to wait a long time to get items while shopping because they’re locked up in glass cases.

In this viral TikTok video, a woman named Camille showed viewers how things got pretty frustrating for her and other shoppers at a Walmart store.

Camille told in the video’s text overlay, “Waiting 45 minutes at Walmart for hair dye with 6 other annoyed customers.”

She said, “Guess I’m not the only one who’s tired of waiting. Oh my goodness, what’s happening in here? Walmart is a different world. Store closes in 20 minutes. Let’s see if I get help before they lock up.”

Camille pressed an assistance button to try to get an employee to come open a security case and she said, “I just need to dye my hair.”

One of Camille’s fellow shoppers said that they’d been waiting for 30 minutes to get a case unlocked to get items.

Camille finally flagged down a worker and asked them for help, but the worker said they were new on the job and didn’t have keys.

The TikTokker told viewers she’d been waiting about 30 minutes and that all kinds of different items were locked up.

Another worker finally showed up and opened all the nearby cases so the customers could grab their items.

Yeesh!

Here’s the video.

Customer service isn’t too common anymore, is it?

