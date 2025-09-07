Watch This Heartwarming Video Of A Sister On A Flight Where Her Brother Is The Pilot

Flying can be scary, but it is by far the most efficient way to get where you need to go if it is far away.

Sometimes, a flight is more than just a way to get where you are going, and that was the case when this TikToker took a flight where her brother was the pilot.

When she got on the flight and into her seat, she wanted to record her brother’s announcement to remember it. The video she posted has the caption, “POV: Your brother is a pilot and is flying you for the first time and surprises you.” How sweet. She pans the camera to show herself smiling, clearly excited for the flight.

Then her brother comes on over the announcement and he says, “Good morning, welcome aboard flight 5594, service to Melbourne, Florida. Looking at a flight time today of 1 hour, 10 minutes. We do expect a mostly smooth flight.

He sounds very professional.

Then comes his surprise for his sister. He says, “This is a special flight for me. I get to fly my sister back home. She’s sitting in 16F.”

Her brother is so proud to be able to fly her, and she is clearly very excited that he mentioned her in the announcement.

The man sitting next to her also got very excited, and so did all the other people in the area. The pilot wrapped up the announcement, saying, “Again, 1 hour 10 minutes. Appreciate you guys joining us. Welcome to the flight. Thank you.”

This is one of those touching videos that really makes you smile.

It is so nice to see siblings who are proud of each other.

Watch the full video below to see it for yourself.

Read on to see what the people in the comments thought of this video.

This commenter says she would feel safe being on that flight.

This person loved the guy sitting next to the TikToker.

The pilot was so sweet.

Now that is a heartwarming video. So sweet.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.